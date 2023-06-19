FN Rush 9Ti Titanium Suppressor for FN 509 Tactical 9mm Pistols: Versatile, Reliable, and Quiet!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

June 19, 2023

We almost forgot about this one. FN didn’t just introduce a whole bunch of new combat/tactical pistols and rifle/carbines (see “Related Articles” section below). Oh, no. They also introduced a very cool new titanium pistol suppressor (silencer/sound suppressor) called the FN Rush 9Ti that’s designed to attach to their FN 509 Tactical 9mm pistols, and it makes for some pretty sweet combo packages, as it’s DefenseReview’s (DR) understanding that the Rush 9Ti will attach to both the FN 509 Tactical and FN 509 Compact Tactical models.

According to FN America, the FN Rush 9Ti “was perfected to maintain the exceptional accuracy, cycling reliability and high durability FN 509® owners expect”. Not only that, but the Rush 9Ti’s advanced booster assembly “reduces gas jetting rearward and just keeps running, no matter the host pistol or factory ammo chosen”. Sounds pretty good.

The following information on the Rush 9Ti comes directly from the FN America website:

“HIGH PERFORMANCE

Ensures reliable feeding and extraction across most ammunition types. The FN Rush 9Ti works with the factory-standard FN 509 Tactical sights and most co-witnessing MRD height sights, with an included piston and wave spring to direct mount to handgun barrels threaded ½” x 28. A tight piston gas seal contains carbon fouling in the baffle core, keeping hot gases out of your face.

VERSATILE

Most pistol suppressors increase felt recoil and change the timing of the slide cycling, creating malfunctions. The advanced booster assembly cuts blowback and maintains the original slide speeds, producing a repeatable and smooth shooting experience without the cycle failures. The FN Rush 9Ti works with the widest variety of factory-loaded ammunition from budget 9mm 115 grain ammo up to 165 grain subsonic loads.

DURABLE

Shooting legacy suppressors with high back pressure increases recoil and reduces the life of your pistol. The FN Rush 9Ti is made to run a high cycle count and comes standard with a limited lifetime warranty. Two stainless steel blast baffles handle the high heat and pressure, diffusing and stabilizing gasses through an aluminum baffle stack. This innovative design maintains the cycle speeds of a host pistol, limiting blowback towards the shooter.

LIGHTWEIGHT

At just 10.8 oz., [the] FN Rush 9Ti has the ultimate strength to weight ratio. With a titanium tube and aluminum baffle stack, the light, easy-to-maintain design breaks down quickly for cleaning. A trim 1.375” tube diameter clears suppressor-height iron sights, balancing an ideal dimension that maintains maneuverability when paired to a host pistol.

FN RUSH™ 9Ti SPECS

CALIBER: 9mm

LENGTH: 7.3″

TUBE DIAMETER: 1.375″

WEIGHT: 10.8 oz.

PISTON: 1/2″x28 TPI

MATERIALS: TITANIUM, STAINLESS STEEL, ALUMINUM

FINISH: HT CERAKOTE™

COMES WITH

½” X 28 TPI PISTON

BOOSTER ASSEMBLY

END CAP AND FRONT CAP ASSEMBLY TOOL

PREMIUM STORAGE CASE

Learn More“

Company Contact Info:

FN Commercial Sales

FN Law Enforcement Sales

and FN Military Sales

PO Box 9424

McLean, VA 22102

Toll Free: 1-800-635-1321

Phone: 703-288-3500

Fax: 703-288-4507

Email: [email protected]

US Website: https://fnamerica.com

International Website: https://fnherstal.com/en/

© Copyright 2023 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

FN 545 Tactical: Striker-Fired, Optics and Suppressor-Ready .45 ACP Combat/Tactical Pistol: 18+1 Rounds of Firepower!

FN 510 Tactical 10mm Auto Combat/Tactical Pistol with Mini Red Dot Combat Optic and Suppressor-Height Night Sights!

Lightweight Intermediate Caliber Cartridge Individual Weapon System (LICC IWS): 25+1-Round Suppressed 6.5x43mm/.264 AR-Type Combat/Tactical Carbine for Special Warfare Applications! (Video!)

FN Five-seveN MRD MK3 5.7x28mm Combat/Tactical Pistols in Black and FDE (Flat Dark Earth): 20+1 Rounds of Firepower!

Smith & Wesson (S&W) 5.7 {5.7x28mm) Pistols’ Rotary Barrel Recoil Mechanism and Trigger Pull Demonstrated at SHOT Show 2023



Staccato CS Compact/Sub-Compact High-Capacity 9mm Concealed-Carry Combat/Tactical 1911 Pistol: 16+1 Rounds of Firepower, and Even More Compact than the Staccato C2!

Glock 47 MOS: Ultra-Versatile/Modular 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with new Glock Performance Trigger (GPT)!

Glock 20 and Glock 21 Gen5 MOS Standard Combat/Tactical Pistols: Big Upgrades to Old Standards!

Unity Tactical AXON Remote Dual Switch and Single Switch Systems for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR Illuminator (Light) and Laser Accessories and Modules!

Genesis Arms Gen-12 Shotgun: AR-10-Style Mag-Fed Semi-Auto Combat/Tactical Shotgun with JK Armament Suppressors 12-Gauge Shotgun Suppressor: Taran Tactical Innovations Customized Version Featured in “John Wick: Chapter 4”!

Smith & Wesson (S&W) Equalizer 9mm Micro-Compact Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW): Up to 15+1 Rounds of Firepower!

Fabryka Broni (FB) VIS-100 M1 High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol: Better than the Polish Military Version!

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy AD Blackside 19MC (Mayhem Carry) Compact 9mm Combat/Tactical Glock 19 (G19)-Type Pistol with SWiTCH Trigger and Mayhem Syndicate Carry Compensator Mk2 for Concealed Carry and Clandestine/Covert Military Special Operations Missions: Silencer/Sound Suppressor Capable/Ready! (Video!)