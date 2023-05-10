By David Crane

While we’re on the subject of FN pistols, we should definitely mention the new striker-fired FN 510 Tactical 10mm Auto combat/tactical pistol with mini red dot combat optic and suppressor-height night sights that Chris Johnson of FN America was kind enough to show DefenseReview (DR) at SHOT Show 2023. It’s a nice looking pistol, and it hits HARD, as the 10mm Auto cartridge is no joke. Fans of the ’80s show “Miami Vice” may remember that Sonny Crockett first used a 10mm Auto pistol, before going to .45 ACP.

The FN 510 Tactical of course sports a threaded barrel for mounting a muzzle can (silencer/sound suppressor). The pistol’s ergonomic grip frame features interchangeable backstraps for a customizable grip experience. And, the FN 510 Tactical comes with flush-fit 15-round mag (magazine) and an extended 22-round mag. Not bad. Listen, if 22 rounds of 10mm Auto can’t solve your tactical problem, you probably shouldn’t have been there in the first place, let’s face it.

You’ll notice that in the video we shot below, the fired FN 510 Tactical pistol’s outfitted with what looks like a SureFire X300V-B WEAPONLIGHT and a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro. The latter’s mounted thanks to the FN Low-Profile Optics Mounting System™.

“FN 510™ TACTICAL: TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN

Meet the most commanding defensive pistol ever imagined. The FN 510 Tactical carries 22+1 rounds of 10mm at the ready and can stop a bear in its tracks. But holding all the power and capacity doesn’t matter if you can’t put all those rounds on target, so it’s made for pinpoint control – red-dot-ready, with a crisp trigger and unrivaled ergonomics.

10MM | 22+1 CAPACITY | OPTICS-READY | PRECISION TRIGGER | NIGHT SIGHTS

BIG BORE WITH MANNERS

Holding all the power and capacity doesn’t matter if you can’t put all those rounds on target, so it’s made for pinpoint control – red-dot-ready, with a crisp trigger and unrivaled ergonomics. All the elements for a premium shooting experience are onboard, purpose-built into the most commanding defensive pistol available.

CARRY THE LION’S SHARE

The FN 510 Tactical holds an industry-first 22+1 of 10mm Auto. Why? Because we could. With unrivaled capacity and stopping power, this powerhouse is purpose-built for defense. A flush-fit 15-rd nickel-coated steel body magazine is included when the extended magazine isn’t practical for concealed carry.

TAME THE BEAST

This is the first 10mm pistol you’ll want to keep shooting, a key reason for stacking 22-rounds in the magazine. Renowned for its high energy, the 10mm Auto cartridge compares closely to .357 Magnum, and felt recoil is the reason why many leave their big bores in the gun safe. FN tamed the beast with the advanced ergonomics, inspired by the FN 509® pistol. The ideal combination of frame textures, grip angle, palm swell and slide–to–frame ratios work together to tame recoil and control every shot.

THE ONLY 10MM TACK DRIVER

The FN Low-Profile Optics Mounting System™ milled in the slide provides users a direct–mount for more than 15 micro red dots, co-witnessing most optics with the suppressor-height, tritium night sights. Complete with a precision-tuned fire control group, the smooth trigger take-up, positive wall and clean, approximately 6-pound break sets a new standard in striker-fired big bores. With the hammer-forged, target-crowned barrel, every element of the FN 510 Tactical is made for down range accuracy.”

