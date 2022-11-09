Smith & Wesson (S&W) Equalizer 9mm Micro-Compact Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW): Up to 15+1 Rounds of Firepower!

By David Crane

Smith and Wesson just released their “best-performing micro-compact to date” using “next-gen EZ technology, low recoil impulse, and versatile magazine capacity all in a compact footprint” for the “ultimate CCW” pistol. it’s called the Equalizer, and it provides the end-user with up to 15+1 rounds of 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO firepower in a pistol specifically designed for concealed carry.

Upon first seeing the S&W Equalizer, DefenseReview noticed the prominent grip safety on the backstrap, as well as the pistol’s slim profile and rounded edges, which should make it carry quite comfortably. And, the top rear portion of the slide’s cut for a combat optic. The pistol also sports a ‘single-action trigger that allows for a short take-up, clean break, and fast reset to make follow-up shots quicker”, which is nice.

Anyway, here’s all the info and specs, right from S&W’s website:

THE NEW SMITH & WESSON® EQUALIZER™

Level the playing field with our best-performing micro-compact to date. Next-gen EZ technology, low recoil impulse, and versatile magazine capacity all in a compact footprint, make the EQUALIZER™ an ultimate CCW. This 9MM offering provides the perfect balance of power and capacity across 10, 13, and 15-round magazines. The EQUALIZER™ features a single-action trigger that allows for a short take-up, clean break, and fast reset to make follow-up shots quicker. The slide operates using easy-to-rack technology to cater to a wide variety of needs and the frame includes a picatinny-style rail to mount lights or lasers for any defense scenario. A new optic cut pattern allows the user to mount their choice of sight for enhanced accuracy and the 3.675” barrel gives a longer sight radius for increased iron sight precision. The EQUALIZER™ also features a new grip texture and pattern designed to give you more control when firing and more comfort when carrying.

• Easy-to-rack slide

• Slide cut for optics

• Reversible magazine release

• No manual thumb safety

• Loaded chamber indicator

• Crisp, single-action trigger with tactile and audible reset

• Optimized grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, keep a firm grip and it’s comfortable when concealing

• Picatinny-style equipment rail for light or laser

• Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim

• Disassembles without pulling the trigger

• Armornite® durable corrosion resistant finish

• Maglula UpLula® magazine speed loader included

• Easy-to-grip, deep front and rear slide serrations

• Ships with (3) Magazines: 10, 13, and 15 Round

Specs:

Model: S&W® EQUALIZER™ NTS

Caliber: 9mm Luger

Capacity: 10+1, 13+1, 15+1

Length: 6.75″

Front: Sight White Dot

Rear: Sight White 2-Dot

Action: Internal Hammer Fired

Grip: Polymer

Barrel Material: Stainless Steel with Armornite® Finish

Slide Material: Stainless Steel with Armornite® Finish

Frame Finish: Matte Black

Barrel Length: 3.675″ (9.3 cm)

Weight: 22.9 oz.”

Company Contact Info:

Smith & Wesson (S&W)

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

Springfield, MA 01104

Toll Free: 1-800-331-0852

International: 1-413-781-8300

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.smith-wesson.com

