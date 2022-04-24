Smith and Wesson (S&W) M&P Shield Plus and Shield EZ 30 Super Carry Pistols…and New Federal and Speer 30 Super Carry Ammo!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): Smith & Wesson (S&W), Federal and Speer

April 24, 2022

Smith and Wesson (S&W) has introduced four interesting new 30 Super Carry M&P pistols, the S&W M&P SHIELD PLUS or 30 Super Carry, the S&W M&P SHIELD PLUS or Thumb Safety 30 Super Carry , the S&W M&P SHIELD EZ 30 Super Carry , and the S&W M&P SHIELD EZ Thumb Safety 30 Super Carry.

The first thing that’s interesting is Federal’s 30 Super Carry cartridge itself, which looks to be designed to compete with the 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO cartridge. Smith and Wesson bills the 30 Super Carry cartridge as “the most revolutionary self- defense advancement in nearly 100-years.” They go on: “More than just an all-new cartridge, the compact design represents an entirely new cartridge engineered for absolute performance by every measure.” Reads impressive.

DefenseReview (DR) is currently more interested in the non-“EZ” 30 Super Carry pistols, as they’re more compact and offer higher mag (magazine) capacities of 13 or 16 rounds, and they don’t feature a rear-grip-mounted grip safety, which we aren’t really sold on, at least not yet. Editor’s Note: We DO like the front-grip-mounted grip safety design utilizes by the Heckler and Koch (H&K) P7-series pistols, which we wish Smith and Wesson had adopted instead. Anyway, you can check out all the pistols and their specs here.

Regarding ammo, the two rounds we like so far are Federal Personal Defense HST 30 Super Carry and Speer Gold Dot Handgun Personal Protection 30 Super Carry, as we figure that they utilize all the technology of their respective 9mm ammo. We just don’t yet know how the 30 Super Carry really stacks up against 9mm in the real world. Time will tell.

In the meantime, Tools&Targets has a nice video comparing Federal HST 9mm +P vs 30 Super Carry in ballistic gelatin, and he’s not switching from 9mm. As he puts it, the 30 Super carry “is trying to fill a gap that’s not there”, in his opinion. It should be noted that the 9mm HST round had more energy and expansion, while the 30 Super Carry had a litte more penetration. Anyway, check it out:

Company Contact Info:

Smith & Wesson (S&W)

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

Springfield, MA 01104

Toll Free: 1-800-331-0852

International: 1-413-781-8300

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.smith-wesson.com

Federal

Online Customer Service: 800-831-8100

Product Services Support: 800-379-1732

Email Contact Page: https://www.federalpremium.com/contactus

Website: https://www.federalpremium.com

Speer

Online Customer Service: 877-426-7849

Product Services Support: 866-286-7436

Email Contact Page: https://www.speer.com/contactus

Website: https://www.speer.com

Related Articles:

Wilson Combat 6MM ARC Recon Tactical 18″ AR-15 Carbine and Hornady 6mm ARC (Advanced Rifle Cartridge) 105 gr BTHP Hornady BLACK Round: Ultimate Weapon/Ammo Combo for Home Defense and Combat/Tactical Operations?

Smith & Wesson Leaving Anti-Gun, Anti-Freedom Massachussetts, and Heading to Gun and Freedom-Frendly Tennessee!

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus High-Capacity Sub-Compact 9mm/.40 S&W Combat/Tactical Pstol for Covert Concealed Carry (CCW): Up to 13+1 Rounds!

Smith & Wesson Performance Center M&P9 Pro Series CORE (Competition Optics Ready Equipment) Standard and Long-Slide Competition/Combat/Tactical Pistol Models with Min-Red Dot Combat Optics!

Smith & Wesson (S&W) M&P Pro CORE (Competition Optics Ready Equipment) Combat/Tactical/Competition Pistols: Good to Go and Ready to Beat Glock Pistols?

Smith & Wesson (S&W) M&P SHIELD 9mm/.40 S&W Single-Stack, Striker-Fired Compact/Sub-Compact Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW) Applications

Smith & Wesson (S&W) M&P High-Capacity Tactical Pistols for Competition and Personal Protection: An In-Depth Military Operator/Competition Shooter’s Analysis (Photos and Video!)