Wilson Combat 6MM ARC Recon Tactical 18″ AR-15 Carbine and Hornady 6mm ARC (Advanced Rifle Cartridge) 105 gr BTHP Hornady BLACK Round: Ultimate Weapon/Ammo Combo for Home Defense and Combat/Tactical Operations?

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): Wilson Combat and Hornady

April 14, 2022

Last updated on 4/15/22.

Wilson Combat recently introduced their 6mm ARC Recon Tactical AR (AR-15) carbine, and it may just be the ultimate all-around tactical AR weapon/ammo platform, as you’re combining the most ergonomic and highly-developed carbine platform with what is arguably the ultimate combat cartridge. The 6mm ARC (Advanced Rifle Cartridge, developed by Hornady around their 108-grain ELD-M bullet) is arguably even superior to cartridges like the 6.5 Grendel and 6.8 SPC (6.8x43mm) with regard to combat load reduction, ballistics and versatility.

Last month, Tom Beckstrand wrote a very informative piece about the 6mm ARC’s advantages and attributes for Guns & Ammo that’s worth reading. In that piece, Beckstrand drills down on how and why the 6mm ARC is superior to the 6.5 Grendel, even though the former is smaller and lighter than the latter. The following is a key section from that piece that really caught DefenseReview’s (DR) attention:

Hornady’s case can push higher-BC bullets to greater velocities than the 6.5 Grendel. Where the 6.5 Grendel keeps a polymer-tipped 123-grain bullet above 1,800 fps out to 400 yards, the 6mm ARC can keep a 108-grain bullet above 1,800 fps out to 580 yards. Those velocities are from the same 18-inch barrel lengths for both the Grendel and the ARC. The 6mm ARC’s terminal performance window is 45 ­percent greater than the 6.5 Grendel’s. I didn’t test lighter bullets in the 6.5 Grendel because I wasn’t impressed with the BCs they offered. Of course, bullets are still lethal at velocities slower than 1,800 fps, and the 6mm ARC continues to outperform the Grendel in this metric. Where the 123-grain Grendel bullet stays supersonic out to 1,150 yards, the 6mm ARC is good until 1,350 yards.

By the way, muzzle velocity of the Hornady 108-grain ELD-M round is between 2,850 and 2,900 fps.

Anyway, that’s pretty impressive ballistic performance, and enough to really interest DR in the Wilson Combat 6MM ARC Recon Tactical 18″ AR carbine, particularly when Beckstrand is predicting “loaded ammunition to become available in the near future with bullet weights varying from around 60 grains to 108 grains,” allowing the end user to use the 6mm ARC not only for home defense, but also for hunting everthing from varmints to antelope and deer, and even for competitive rifle shooting matches.

The following information on the 6mm ARC 105 gr BTHP Hornady BLACK combat/tactical round comes directly from the Hornady website:

“Tested, selected and fielded by a specialized group within the U.S. DoD for its multipurpose combat rifle program, the versatile 6mm ARC does much of what larger cartridges can and everything that smaller cartridges can’t. Designed to meet the needs of the world’s toughest critics, the 6mm ARC utilizes efficient, high-BC bullets to deliver unprecedented performance from the AR-15 platform. Commercial 6mm ARC offerings will feature bullets selected to deliver ideal performance for hunting, match shooting and personal protection applications.

The 6mm ARC achieves results never before delivered from the AR-15 platform with the ultimate blend of system weight, performance and shootability. Equally at home in AR-15 platforms and short or micro action bolt guns, this load is suitable for applications from personal defense to match shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement.

Balanced application of cartridge, chamber and propellant design is coupled with bullet selection for optimum all-range performance and barrel life. The 6mm ARC provides excellent terminal performance from an assortment of bullets for a variety of applications.”

Editor’s Note: Defense Review will try to get in touch with the development team at Hornady to get some more detailed information on this round, in order to do a follow-up piece on it. Obviously, a lot of time, thought and labor went into it, and it looks pretty fantastic, at least on paper. We’re also going to try to get DR writer/contributor Jeff Gurwitch’s thoughts on it, to see what he thinks.

The following information on the Wilson Combat 6mm ARC Recon Tactical comes directly from the Wilson Combat website:

“The 6mm ARC was designed by Hornady to be the highest performance long-range cartridge available in a standard AR platform rifle. Initially tested and fielded by US Special Operations forces, the 6mm ARC utilizes efficient, high-BC bullets to deliver unprecedented long-range performance with a wide variety of available bullets. Commercial 6mm ARC loads feature bullets selected to deliver ideal performance for hunting, match shooting, and personal protection applications. The 6mm ARC uses commonly available 6.5 Grendel magazines/bolts.

Wilson Combat will offer WC-15 rifles with our match-grade, 18” fluted/threaded Tactical Hunter barrel (Tactical Hunter Model) and our 18” fluted/threaded Recon barrel (Recon model). All barrels will be rifled with a 1-7.5” twist.

Available Calibers: 6mm ARC – WC-15 Platform

Barrel Length: 18″ Fluted Threaded

Overall Length: 35.25″

Weight Empty: 7 lbs 3.4 oz

*Photos may include features and/or upgrades not included in the base model and price.

*Weights shown are close approximations. Due to slight variations in all parts and/or custom option deviations, we cannot guarantee the weight to be 100% specific on any firearm.

*Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Firearms will be invoiced at prevailing prices at the time of delivery.

*Due to the current unprecedented demand for our firearms, some components may be substituted in order to complete your firearm in a more timely manner.

SPECIFICATIONS

– Lightweight Billet Upper (Flat Top) and Billet Lower Receiver

– Wilson Combat Tactical Hunter Match Grade Barrel

– Mid Length Gas System with Lo-Profile Gas Block

– 5/8”x24 Threaded Muzzle with Thread Protector

– Wilson Combat 15” M-LOK Rail

– Wilson Combat/BCM Starburst Gunfighter Grip, Black

– Wilson/Rogers Super-Stoc®

– Wilson Combat TTU (Tactical Trigger Unit) M2, 4#

– Premium Bolt Carrier Assembly

– Armor-Tuff® Finish applied over Mil-Spec Hard Anodized Upper/Lower Receivers”

Company Contact Info:

Wilson Combat® & Scattergun Technologies™

2452 CR 719

Berryville, AR 72616

Order Toll Free: 1-800-955-4856

Technical Questions: 1-870-545-3618

Fax: 1-870-545-3310

Email Contact Form: https://dukecreative.wufoo.com/forms/w4okjhq1dyn3mp/

Website: https://www.wilsoncombat.com

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 4:30 PM CST

Cage Code: 0WSZ3

Hornady® Manufacturing

3625 West Old Potash Hwy

Grand Island, NE 68803 USA

Phone: 1-800-338-3220

Phone: 1-308-382-1390

Fax: 1-308-382-5761

Email Contact Page: https://www.hornady.com/contact/

Website: https://www.hornady.com

Call Center Hours

Monday – Thursday 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Central

Friday 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM Central

Related Articles:

True Velocity Acquires LoneStar Future Weapons for $84M: Are the GD-OTS RM277-R and RM227 AR 6.8mm TVCM Bullpup Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) Going Commercial Soon?

BDT/GD-OTS RM277-R (Rifle) and RM277-AR (Automatic Rifle) 6.8mm Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Systems with Delta P BREVIS II Suppressor and True Velocity Polymer-Cased Ammo for Future Infantry Warfare! (Video!)

True Velocity Polymer-Cased Rifle and Machine Gun Ammo: Less Weight and Heat Transfer, More Accuracy! (Video!)

Pulsar DIGEX С50 Digital Day and Night Vision Riflescope: Realistic Daytime Color Rendering at Night…at Over 500 Meters

Pulsar Proton FXQ30 Thermal Imaging Front Attachment Kit: Instantly Turns Your Daytime Combat/Tactical Rifle Scope into a Thermal/IR (Infrared) Scope!

Bitshaky Defense Adjustable Offset Mount AOM for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR’s: Adjustability Equals Speed!

EOTECH Vudu 1-10×28 FFP (First Focal Plane) Tactical Rifle Scope with Vudu SR-4 MOA Reticle, SR-5 MRAD Reticle or LE-5 MRAD Reticle!

Vortex Optics Razor HD Gen III 6-36×56 FFP (Front Focal Plane) Riflescope Combat/Tactical Rifle Scope with EBR-7D (MOA) Reticle Unveiled!

Springfield Armory Hellion 5.56mm Bullpup Rifle: Croatian Sensation Goes American, and Adaptive!

Kalashnikov USA Viskov 7.62X39MM Rifle: Latest AKM/AK-47-Type Tactical Carbine Gets a ‘Tough as Nails’ Hinged Dustcover with Picatinny Rail that will ‘Hold Zero’!

Unity Tactical FAST MRO Optic Mount for Trijicon MRO and MRO HD Red Dot Reflex Sights Give You a More Natural Heads-Up Shooting Position for Faster Tactical Rifle/Carbine/SBR Shooting!

Theon Sensors Thermis CS Thermal Clip-On Sight (TCS) Thermal Imaging System Wins UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Contract for Sniper In-Line Low Light System (SILLS) – Long Wave InfraRed (LWIR) Thermal Sight ‘Weapon Sight 2’