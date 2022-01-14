Vortex Optics Razor HD Gen III 6-36×56 FFP (Front Focal Plane) Riflescope Combat/Tactical Rifle Scope with EBR-7D (MOA) Reticle Unveiled!

by David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 14, 2022

DefenseReview’s (DR) been covering Vortex Optics combat optics for quite some time now (see the “Related Articles” section below), because, well, they rock…and they frankly just keep getting better, and cooler. Well, the mad optical scientists at Vortex Optics have just unveiled the new Vortex Razor HD Gen III 6-36×56 FFP (Front Focal Plane) Riflescope with EBR-7D (MOA) reticle, and it looks like a winner, at least on paper.

The following information on it comes directly from the Vortex Optics website:

Built around the perfect balance of magnification and field of view, the Razor® Gen III 6- 36×56 FFP delivers the resolution and contrast you need for long-range, tactical shooting. To get the absolute most out of the first focal plane reticle, the EBR-7D presents a clean sight picture while still providing ample wind holds and ranging information.

Round it out with a rugged build and you have the long-range, tactical solution you’ve been waiting for.

“Specs:

– Magnification: 6-36x

– Objective Lens Diameter: 56 mm

– Eye Relief: 3.5 inches

– Field of View: 20.5-3.5 ft @ 100 yds

– Tube Size: 34 mm

– Turret Style: Exposed Locking

– Adjustment Graduation: 1/4 MOA

– Travel Per Rotation: 25 MOA

– Max Elevation Adjustment: 120 MOA

– Max Windage Adjustment: 52.5 MOA

– Parallax Setting: 10 yds to infinity

– Length: 15.3 inchesWeight 45.1 oz

Features:

First Focal Plane Reticle: Scale of the EBR-7D reticle remains in proportion to the zoomed image. Constant subtensions allow for accurate holdovers and ranging at all magnifications while the EBR-7D reticle is useful for long-range shooting.

L-Tec+™ Zero System: The L-Tec+™ Zero System is easy to use with all captive parts and only one set screw, making zeroing quick and simple. Once set, it also allows for more travel.

HD Optical System: Optimized with select glass elements to deliver exceptional resolution, cut chromatic aberration and provide outstanding color fidelity, edge-to-edge sharpness and light transmission.

Micro Adjust Zero Setting: Infinite zero setting positions allow zero to be set between clicks for optimal accuracy.

External Rotation Indicator: Provides quick visual and tactile reference of elevation turret’s rotational position.

XR™ Plus Fully Multi-Coated: Ultimate anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass surfaces provide maximum light transmission for peak clarity and the pinnacle of low-light performance.

Optically Indexed Lenses: Optimize image sharpness and brightness from edge to edge.

Plasma Tech: Cutting edge coating application process provides unparalleled coating durability and performance

Glass-Etched Reticle: Allows for intricate reticle design. Protected between two layers of glass for optimum durability and reliability.

Aircraft-Grade Aluminum: Constructed from a solid block of aircraft-grade aluminum for strength and rigidity.

ArmorTek ®: Ultra-hard, scratch-resistant coating protects exterior lenses from scratches, oil and dirt.

Hard Anodized Stealth Shadow Finish: Highly durable hard-coat anodization provides a low-glare matte surface and helps camouflage the shooter’s position.

Locking Side Illumination: Easily accessible and lockable illumination dial is located on the left side of turret housing. Features eleven intensity levels of illumination with off positions between each setting.

Waterproof: O-ring seals prevent moisture, dust and debris from penetrating for reliable performance in all environments.

Shockproof: Rugged construction withstands recoil and impact.

Fogproof: Argon gas purging prevents internal fogging over a wide range of temperatures.”

So, basically, on paper, the Vortex Razor HD Gen III 6-36×56 FFP Riflescope looks pretty awesome, but Defense Review would love to get one into DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s very experienced hands.

In the meantime, enjoy the videos on it, below.

Company Contact Info:

Vortex Optics

One Vortex Drive

Barneveld, Wisconsin 53507

Phone: 800-426-0048

Fax: 608-662-7454

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://vortexoptics.com

Hours: 8AM – 5PM (Central Time), Monday through Friday

