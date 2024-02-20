New KAC KS-1 Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR with New Reduced-Back-Pressure Suppressor! (Video!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

February 20, 2024

O.k., we’re back. Sorry for the delay, but DefenseReview’s (DR) been on travel, and we’ve been dealing with some stuff. However, now that we’re back, we’re going to try to get back into publishing content fairly regularly, primarily in the form of videos, starting with this one on the new Knight’s Armament Company (KAC) KS-1 tactical AR-15 rifle/carbine/SBR (Short Barreled Rifle) and 3D-printed PRT reduced-back-pressure suppressor.

The new KAC KS-1/suppressor combo looks pretty fantastic, and is military-grade, so it’s definitely worth watching the video we shot at SHOT (SHOT Show 2024), below. We’d like to thank Trey Knight for taking the time with us at the KAC booth. We appreciate it.

KAC KS-1 Specifications:

Barrel: 13.7″ (34.8cm) 1:7 Twist

Caliber: 5.56mm

Weight: 6.88 lbs (3.12kg)

Length: 32.2″ (81.8cm) to 34.2″ (86.9cm)

Editor’s Note: Defense Review doesn’t yet know when KAC will offer a semi-auto-only KS-1 variant in limited numbers commercially, or whether it will also offer a semi-auto-only KS-2 variant commercially in limited numbers. We’ll try to fin out.

Company Contact Info:

Knight’s Armament Company (KAC)

701 Columbia Blvd

Titusville, FL 32780

Domestic Calls: 321-607-9900

Foreign Sales: 321-607-9900 x 1363

Customer Service: 321-607-9900 x 1346

Website: https://www.knightarmco.com

Related Articles:

Devil Dog Concepts (DDC) Hard Charger Tactical AR-15/AR-10 Charging Handle System for Faster, Easier Charging and Weapons Handling!

Forward Operations Grip FOG: A Very Personal Tactical AR-15 Rifle/Carbine/SBR Accessory for Improved Ergonomics

Howard Leight by Honeywell Impact Sport Electronic Shooting Earbuds and Electronic Earmuffs: In-Ear and Over-Ear Active Hearing Protection Tactical Shooting and Hunting!

Jeff Gurwitch’s Initial Notes on the Desert Tech Quattro-15 AR-15 Lower Receiver with 53-round Magazines!

Shadow Systems MR920 Elite and CR920 Elite: Modular Compact and Sub-Compact Semi-Custom Glock-Type 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistols with Custom Specs!

Springfield Armory Echelon Modular, Striker-Fired 9mm Combat Tactical Pistol: Can it Top the Glock?