Todd Jarrett Shows DR the New Staccato C 2011 Compact Combat/Tactical 9mm 1911 Pistol at SHOT Show 2024! (Videos!)

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

February 27, 2024

DefenseReview (DR) ran into champion professional pistol shooter Todd Jarrett at the Staccato booth at SHOT Show 2024, and he was kind enough to take us through all of the new Staccato C 2011 compact combat/tactical 9mm 1911 9mm pistol’s particulars on video. In our opinion, the Staccato C pistol’s the perfect all-around size for both concealed carry (CCW) and home defense applications, as it’s similar in size and weight to a Glock 19 (G19) in standard grip format, with a 4-inch barrel. Staccato even bills the Staccato C as “All Purpose, Staccato”.

DR readers may remember that we wrote about the Staccato CS 2011 sub-compact tactical 9mm 1911 pistol last year. Well, in our opinion, the new Staccato C pistol is even better, as it has a slightly longer barrel and slide (.5 inches longer) and the choice of two grip lengths and ammo capacities, depending on your preference. In fact, Mr. Jarrett told us that it might be possible to purchase the Staccato C with both grip lengths, so you can switch back and forth, depending on your personal needs or mission requirements.

The Staccato C 2011 is optics-ready, comes standard with ambi (ambidextrous) controls (1911-styl frame-mounted sweep-down safety lever), and has a very smooth 4-4.5 lb trigger pull weight. It also sports an external extractor like the Staccato CS.

The Staccato C also comes standard with two 16-round mags (magazines), but if you purchase it with the longer grip frame, it’ll come with two 18-round mags. Jarett showed allowed DR to handle the Staccato C with the longer grip, and the it felt REALLY good in the hand, even better than the standard-length grip.

If we were to order a Staccato C, we’d probably order it with the longer grip and the (2) 18-round mags (and perhaps buy two extra 18 rounders), and also purchase the shorter grip with one or two 16 round mags, just to cover all our concealed carry and tactical bases.

Defense Review would also take Mr. Jarrett’s sage advice, and pay extra for the black DLC coated barrel and flat trigger.

DR really digs this gun. It’s one hell of a pistol.

The following information on the Staccato C pistol comes from the Staccato website:

“Staccato C

The Staccato C is a 4-inch pistol that is the perfect all-purpose handgun. Small enough for concealed carry and big enough for on duty and home defense.

Best Used For: Concealed Carry

CALIBER: 9 x 19 mm

TRIGGER: 4-4.5 lb

BARREL: 4.0″ Bull Barrell

WEIGHT: 26oz

FRAME: Aluminum

RECOIL SYSTEM: 4.0″ Tool less

DIMENSIONS: 7.6″ x 1.45″ x 5.6″

MAGAZINE: 2 x 16″

The first/top video below shows our friend Todd Jarrett taking us through the Staccato C pistol’s features and giving his recommendations. The second and third videos show Tom Elpers and another Staccato rep doing the same, respectively.

Company Contact Info:

Staccato 2011

114 Halmar Cove

Georgetown, TX 78628

Phone: 512.819.0656

Email Contact Page: https://staccato2011.com/contact-us/

Website: https://staccato2011.com

