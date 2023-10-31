Howard Leight by Honeywell Impact Sport Electronic Shooting Earbuds and Electronic Earmuffs: In-Ear and Over-Ear Active Hearing Protection Tactical Shooting and Hunting!

Howard Leight by Honeywell (Shooting Sports) is the go-to active hearing pro (protection) choice for a lot of people, including DefenseReview (DR), and for good reason. Their products are well designed, work as advertised, and look good. Basically the tactical trifecta. As it happens, DefenseReview (DR) visited the Howard Leight booth at this year’s SHOT Show, and shot videos of Howard Leight’s Nick Kielborn showing us the Howard Leight Impact Sport In-Ear Electronic Shooting Earbuds and Howard Light Impact Sport Electronic Earmuffs in both Bluetooth and non-Bluetooth configurations.

All the products look impressive, and Defense Review looks forward to testing them out at some point. In the meantime, enjoy the hi-res videos we shot below.

