Howard Leight by Honeywell Impact Sport Electronic Shooting Earbuds and Electronic Earmuffs: In-Ear and Over-Ear Active Hearing Protection Tactical Shooting and Hunting!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

September 31, 2023

Howard Leight by Honeywell (Shooting Sports) is the go-to active hearing pro (protection) choice for a lot of people, including DefenseReview (DR), and for good reason. Their products are well designed, work as advertised, and look good. Basically the tactical trifecta. As it happens, DefenseReview (DR) visited the Howard Leight booth at this year’s SHOT Show, and shot videos of Howard Leight’s Nick Kielborn showing us the Howard Leight Impact Sport In-Ear Electronic Shooting Earbuds and Howard Light Impact Sport Electronic Earmuffs in both Bluetooth and non-Bluetooth configurations.

All the products look impressive, and Defense Review looks forward to testing them out at some point. In the meantime, enjoy the hi-res videos we shot below.

Company Contact Info:

Howard Leight by Honeywell

7828 Waterville Road

San Diego, CA 92154

Phone: 949-222-0209

Email 1: [email protected]

Email 2: [email protected]

Website: https://www.howardleightshootingsports.com

