ATI Schmeisser S60 60-Round 5.56mm NATO.223 Rem. Magazine with Window for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR’s: Nylon-Reinforced Polymer Wonder Mag!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

May 12, 2023

Imported by American Tactical Inc. (ATI), the Schmeisser S60 60-Round 5.56mm NATO/.223 Rem. Magazine with Window is a very ineresting magazine that DefenseReview (DR) only recently got to handle at SHOT Show 2023, and we liked both how it looked and felt in the hand. It’s made from nylon-reinforced polymer, and seemed well made. The representative at the booth told us it was reliable. That said, we’d of course like to have DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch run a couple of them at the range for us at some point, just to see for ourselves.

The ATI Schmeisser S60 60-round mag’s actual manufacturer, Schmeisser GmbH, is based in Krefeld, Germany, and is known for making rifles and pistols, but the S60 magazine was introduced in 2019 at SHOT Show. We were there that year, but somehow missed the booth, unless it’s in our photos or videos somewhere, and we simply forgot. Regardless, we’re pleased to cover the S60 mag now, since we dig it, assuming it works as advertised.

Defense Review isn’t sure whether the iteration we handled is the Gen3 or still the Gen2 S60, but it certainly looks and feels fully developed. The proof, however, is in the shooting, and we simply haven’t done that yet.

Until we do, please enjoy the short video we shot at SHOT (2023) below.

Company Contact Info:

American Tactical Inc. (ATI)

231 Deming Way

Summerville, SC 29483

Phone: 1-800-290-0065

Fax: 843-851-2897

Website: https://americantactical.us

Firearms Sales/Distribution

Phone: 1-800-290-0065 Option 4

Customer / Technical Service

Phone: 1-800-290-0065 Option 3

