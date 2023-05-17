FN 545 Tactical: Striker-Fired, Optics and Suppressor-Ready .45 ACP Combat/Tactical Pistol: 18+1 Rounds of Firepower!

By David Crane

May 17, 2023

And, just to round out DefenseReview’s (DR) coverage of FN America’s products at SHOT Show 2023, we give you the striker-fired FN 545 Tactical .45 ACP pistol that’s both optics and suppressor-ready. The FN 545 Tactical gives you an “unmatched” 18+1 rounds of firepower, which is A LOT of .45 ACP firepower at the ready for any tactical problem you may face, whether it be home-defense, or just self-defense. The steel magazines are nickel-coated to prevent corrosion and aid in reload speed.

The FN 545 Tactical provides the end-user with the same grip ergonomics of the FN 509 Tactical pistol. The trigger is listed at 5.5 – 7.7 lbs (we’re hoping it’s indeed closer to 5.5 lbs). It’s being marketed as being “approximately 6 lbs” in the corporate literature, and having a clean break for accurate shots. DR can’t remember how the trigger felt to us at the show. Anyway, the pistol’s barrel is 4.71 ” (inches), and is hammer-forged and target-crowned.

As you can see in the video we shot below, the FN 545 Tactical pistol in the video is outfitted with a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro MRD (Mini Red Dot) combat optic and a SureFire X400U (Ultra) WeaponLight tactical white light with laser.

The following information comes directly from the FN America website:

“FN 545™ TACTICAL: DEFND YOUR HOMEFRONT.

Introducing the all-new FN 545 Tactical. Forged to defend your homefront with an unrivaled 18+1 capacity, red-dot-ready slide and a crisp trigger. Discover what other big bore pistols want to be when they grow up.

.45 ACP | 18+1 CAPACITY | OPTICS-READY | PRECISION TRIGGER | NIGHT SIGHTS

EXPERIENCE EVERY ADVANTAGE.

Home or away, the FN 545™ Tactical is built to adapt to any situation. Equipped with FN’s patented Low-Profile Optics Mounting System™ that is compatible with every major optics footprint, shooters can direct-mount nearly any optic in minutes. The tritium inserts in the suppressor-height 3-dot night sights co-witness with most MRDs, offering an immediate back-up sighting option. A threaded barrel accepts most comps and suppressors.

UNRIVALED CAPACITY.

Reinventing the .45 ACP pistol started with the FNX-45, and FN has upped the ante once again on round count. The striker-fired FN 545 Tactical holds an unmatched 18+1 of .45 ACP. When the 18-rd magazine isn’t practical, an included 15-rd magazine is ready for concealed carry. Steel body magazines are nickel-coated to protect from corrosion and made for lightning-fast reloads.

PINPOINT ACCURACY

Complete with a precision-tuned fire control group, the smooth trigger take-up, positive wall and clean, ≈6-pound break sets a new standard in striker-fired big bores. Every element of the FN 545 Tactical is made for down range accuracy. Paired with the hammer-forged, target-crowned barrel and MRD-ready milled slide, this powerhouse delivers tack-driving accuracy on command.

IT’S ALL UNDER CONTROL

With the proven ergonomics of the FN 509 Tactical adapted to this powerhouse .45 ACP pistol, it’s purpose-built for defense, and designed to put every advantage in hand. Enhanced grip texturing, interchangeable backstraps and slide serrations enable superior control to manage the recoil of .45 ACP, offering a better in-hand feel and balance. All controls are fully ambidextrous, a hallmark of the advanced ergonomics that’s standard issue with FN Tactical pistols.”

Company Contact Info:

FN Commercial Sales

FN Law Enforcement Sales

and FN Military Sales

PO Box 9424

McLean, VA 22102

Toll Free: 1-800-635-1321

Phone: 703-288-3500

Fax: 703-288-4507

Email: [email protected]

US Website: https://fnamerica.com

International Website: https://fnherstal.com/en/

