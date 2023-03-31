Glock 47 MOS: Ultra-Versatile/Modular 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with new Glock Performance Trigger (GPT)!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

March 31, 2023

Developed for United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel, the new Glock 47 MOS (or, G47 MOS) 9mm combat/tactical pistol is ultra-versatile/modular, since it’s essentially a full-sized Gen5 Glock pistol that “offers the same reliability and performance as the G17 Gen5 MOS, with a shortened dust cover and maintains parts compatibility with the G17 Gen5 MOS, G19 Gen5 MOS, and G45 MOS,” which is pretty cool.

DefenseReview (DR) was able to get hands-on with the Glock 47 MOS at SHOT Show 2023. Ashley Rheuark of the Glock Shooting Team was kind enough to take us through all of the G47 MOS’ features at the Glock booth. As you can see in the video we shot below, the G47 MOS sports the new Glock Performance Trigger (GPT) that has a flat-faced surface and provides for a lighter trigger pull. The MOS system can handle any mini-red dot combat optic you want to put on it, but Ms. Rheuark told us that she prefers the Trijicon SRO Reflex Sight for competition.

You can check out all the Glock 47 MOS’ specs on the Glock website–but watch the video below first.

Editor’s Note: Ashley Rheuark did a great job taking us through the gun, and we really appreciated her time. They were very busy over there at the Glock booth.

Company Contact Info:

GLOCK, Inc.

6000 Highlands Parkway

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-432-1202

Fax:770-433-8719

Email Contact Page: http://us.glock.com/customer-service/contact-us

Website: http://www.glock.com

© Copyright 2023 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

Glock 48 (G48) Simline, Single-Stack Compact Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol for Glock 19 (G19) Lovers: 10 Rounds of Onboard 9mm Firepower! (Video!)

Glock 43X (G43X) Simline, Single-Stack Sub-Compact/Compact Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistol with 10 Rounds of 9mm Firepower! (Video!)

Glock 19X (G19X), Glock 19 (G19) Gen5, Glock 17 (G17) Gen5, and Glock 34 (G34) Gen5 at the Range: Some Interesting New Pistols

Trailblazer Firearms Pivot Ultracompact Folding Rifle: 9mm Folding Glock-Magazine-Driven Carbine for Hiking, Plinking and Home Defense!

Timmney Triggers Alpha Competition Series Triggers for Glock Pistols: What’s So Special About Them?…SPOILER: A LOT!

KRISS MagEx2 9mm and 10mm Glock Pistol Magazine Extensions: Bump Your Ammo Capacity Up to 40 Rounds and 33 Rounds! (Video!)

CAA Gen-2 Micro Conversion Kit (MCK 2.0): Carbine Conversion Kit for for Glock Pistols Gets EIGHT Upgrades! (Video!)

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy Blackside Customized Factory Glock 19/17 (G19/17) 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol Frames, AD Type 1 and Type 2 Glock Pistol Magwells, and AD/Hyve Technologies Mag (Magazine) Extensions (Extended Magazine Base Pads)! (Video!)

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy AD Blackside 19MC (Mayhem Carry) Compact 9mm Combat/Tactical Glock 19 (G19)-Type Pistol with SWiTCH Trigger and Mayhem Syndicate Carry Compensator Mk2 for Concealed Carry and Clandestine/Covert Military Special Operations Missions: Silencer/Sound Suppressor Capable/Ready! (Video!)

Nous Defions/Arsenal Democracy Blackside Suppressed Glock 17/22 (G17/G22) Combat/Tactical Pistol Holster: Taco Shell-Design Kydex Holster is Tactical White Light/Laser-Aimer Module-Compatible! (Video!)

Elite Tactical Systems ETS Smoke-Translucent Polymer Glock Pistol Mags (Magazines): Best Glock Mags Ever?

Franklin Armory G-S173 BFSIII Binary Trigger and Slide Kit for Gen-3 Glock 17 (G17) 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol…Gen-3 through Gen-5 Glock 19 (G19) Binary Trigger and Slide Kit Coming Soon?

Tyrant Designs Glock Magwell(s) for Faster, Smoother Reloads of Your Glock Pistol(s)…They’re Really Good.

Tyrant Designs Extended Slide Release (ESR) and Slide Cover Plate (SCP) Accessories for Glock Combat/Tactical Pistols: Positively Perfection

FLUX Defense MP17 Raider Brace for SIG SAUER M17/18 and P320 Pistol, and FLUX Braces for Glock 17 (G17), Glock 19 (G19), Glock 19X (G19X) and Glock 34 (G34) Pistols

Shield Arms S15 Gen 2 Pistol Magazine and +5 Mag Extension for Glock 43X (G43X) and Glock 48 (G48) Compact Combat/Tactical Pistols: Maximize Your Concealed Carry Firepower!

Full Conceal MagSight Picatinny Glock Mag Holder with Sight (BUIS): Holds a Spare 33-Round Glock 9mm Magazine on your Gun! (Video!)

Full Conceal M3S with Updated/Upgraded Magazine Capacity: 40% Higher Ammo Capacity than the Glock 43 (G43)! (Video!)

Full Conceal M3D-S6 Folding Glock 19 (G19)-Type High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with Lightened Slide: 22 Rounds On Board! (Video!)

Full Conceal FC M3D (G19) and FC M3S (G43): Fantastic Folding Glock 19 and Glock 43 Pistol Packages for Deep-Concealment Concealed Carry (CCW) and Covert Operations! (Videos!)

B&T USW-A1 (Universal Service Weapon-A1) and B&T USW-G17 Conversion Kit: Turn Your Glock 17 (G17) or Glock 19 (G19) into a Pistol-Type PDW! (Video!)