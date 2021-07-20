Tyrant Designs Glock Magwell(s) for Faster, Smoother Reloads of Your Glock Pistol(s)…They’re Really Good.

By Jeff Gurwitch

July 20, 2021

Back with yet another review of a Tyrant Designs product, this time their Glock Magwell(s). I’ve been running one on both a Gen-3 Glock 17 and a Gen-5 Glock 19 (G19) for about three months now, and am very satisfied with the results so far. Made from machined aluminum, in a variety of colors, and available for Gen 3, 4, and 5 Glocks, they offer three different versions that enable one to fit a magwell on the following models: G43X/48/19/23/17/22/31/34/35/45.



Two Glock Magwells were tested, one for a Gen-3 G17 (w/Adams Arms Enforcer slide), and a Gen-5 G19. Also note Tyrant’s plus-5 basepad for the G19.

Even if you’re not a competitive shooter, you can certainly benefit from running a flared magazine well on your pistol. Being able to reload fast and smoothly can give you the advantage you may need in a tactical or defensive situation. Last thing you want to be doing is fumbling around trying to find the opening of the magwell during a slide lock reload while faced with a threat, or multiple threats.

The two I received came in black, as requested. One was for my Gen-3 G17 (Glock 17) that I use for 2-Gun and 3-Gun competitions. The other was for my Gen-5 G19, which is my primary everyday carry (EDC) gun. Both do an excellent job of opening up the magwell with a large flare, and fill the small cut-out on the inside of the backstrap. They both secure via an Allen screw that can be ordered black or gold-colored.



Laser etching denotes which Glock generation and model the Magwells go to. Nice touch.

Now, I know it was not designed to, but the one for my G19 (which is an early one with the front cutout), but the front of the magwell covers up 95% of the front cutout. So, if one does get pinched by the cutout, this mag well just about covers it all up, eliminating that issue.



Fit is great, both transition and fill the gap in the Glock’s backstrap.

Fit and Performance

I found both Tyrant Designs Glock Magwells worked great, opening the magwell which in turn, made it easier to start (loading) the magazine into the pistol. This of course translated to faster reloads. One important factor I look for in extended and flared magazine wells is if they stick out too far around the pistol grip, increasing the chances of printing (i.e., sticking out under clothes to be seen by others), and if the magwell is just too big and gaudy-looking in general. Fortunately, this is not the case with Tyrant’s.

Regarding aesthetics, i.e., the look on the pistols, I think both have a “cool factor”. Additionally. they don’t stick out like some of the giant magazine funnels on true Open Race Pistols like those found in USPSA/IPSC. Now, with the G19, I did find the top edge of the magwell rests up under my grip some. I don’t have the largest hands in the world, but I wear a size L to XL in gloves (5 in military size).

The key selling points are the price, $69.95 USD gets you an aluminum magwell, which works great and mates well to the pistol. Compare that with many others that average just over $100 dollars and don’t do anything extra. That’s why this is now my fifth review of a Tyrant Designs product. They offer great quality at a great price, or great “bang for the buck”.

While I am given items to try and review, as I’ve previously mentioned in other articles, I’ve also gone out and purchased more of the items I’ve reviewed for regular price. Example: Tyrant Designs’ Extended Magazine Release. After I received one to test for my review of it, I purchased a couple more at regular price to have on all my Glocks. That’s how much I like the product.



The Tyrant Designs Glock Magwell’s compatible with Tyrant’s Plus-5 base plate, of course.



Note Tyrant’s Extended Mag catch on the G19.

The Wrap Up

Once again, Tyrant Designs have come up with a great product to improve shooter performance. Their Glock Magazine Well works great, looks awesome, and is priced very competitively compared to other options out there. So, how to wrap this up? Simple. Need to hit the fastest reloads possible? Look no further than Tyrant Designs.

About the Author:

Jeff Gurwitch is retired U.S Army Special Forces (SF).

26 years active duty, 19 years with SF.

15 years’ competitive shooting experience; USPSA, IDPA and 3 Gun.

Company Contact Info:

Tyrant Designs

10134 Pacific Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131

Phone: 847-447-0378

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tyrantcnc.com

© Copyright 2021 DefenseReview.com (DR) and Jeff Gurwitch. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

Tyrant Designs Extended Slide Release (ESR) and Slide Cover Plate (SCP) Accessories for Glock Combat/Tactical Pistols: Positively Perfection

Tyrant Designs Glock 19 & 23 Magazine Extension: +5 Rounds for 20+1 Rounds of Total 9mm Parabellum Firepower!

Tyrant Designs Glock 43 +3 Mag (Magazine) Extension and Gen4 and Gen5 Glock Extended Magazine Release Button: More Rounds and Faster Reloads for Concealed Carry (CCW)!

Tyrant Designs Halo AR-15 Series Handstop (also written, Hand Stop) for Better Control in a Skeletonized, Streamlined and Minimalist Profile!

Jeff Gurwitch’s Modern Tactical Shooting (MTS) YouTube Channel Will Get You Shooting Better…and Faster!

McLean Corp Dynamic Retention Sling(DRS): Perfect for AK (Kalashnikov AKM)-Type Rifle/Carbines, and those with Folding Stocks!

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy Blackside Customized Factory Glock 19/17 (G19/17) 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol Frames, AD Type 1 and Type 2 Glock Pistol Magwells, and AD/Hyve Technologies Mag (Magazine) Extensions (Extended Magazine Base Pads)! (Video!)

POF-USA Revolution DI Direct Gas Impingement (DGI) Lightweight 7.62x51mm NATO/.308 Win. Tactical AR Carbine with E2 Chamber and Ambi Controls + Taran Tactical Innovations TTI PMAG Extension AR-10! (Videos!)

Taran Tactical Innovations TTI Extended Magwell(s) (Magazine Well) and Magazine Base Pad Extension Kits for Glock Combat/Tactical and Competition Pistols

KRISS MagEx2 9mm and 10mm Glock Pistol Magazine Extensions: Bump Your Ammo Capacity Up to 40 Rounds and 33 Rounds! (Video!)

Strike Industries SI Enhanced Magazine Plate (EMP) +2-Round Magazine Extension for MagPul PMAG 30 Polymer AR-15/M4/M4A1 Carbine/Rifle Magazine

Full Conceal MagSight Picatinny Glock Mag Holder with Sight (BUIS): Holds a Spare 33-Round Glock 9mm Magazine on your Gun! (Video!)