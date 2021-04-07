Tyrant Designs Extended Slide Release (ESR) and Slide Cover Plate (SCP) Accessories for Glock Combat/Tactical Pistols: Positively Perfection

By Jeff Gurwitch

Tyrant Designs has recently upped their Glock game AGAIN with a couple more offerings for Glock Pistols. Over the past three months, I’ve been trying out their Extended Slide Release (ESR). There are two models: one that fits Gen 2 thru 4, and one for Gen 5 Glocks. Additionally, I was supplied with one Slide Cover Plate (SCP) for my Gen-3 Glock 17 (G17). DefenseReview (DR) is no stranger to Tyrant Designs, with this now being my fourth article reviewing some of their products.

Let’s start out with the Extended Slide Releases. I put the Gen 2-4 ESR on my G17 with Voodoo Innovations (Adams Arms) Slide, and a Gen 5 version on a brand new G45 (Glock 45) I had yet to shoot. I also own a G19X (Glock 19X), which I’ve shot pretty regularly. So, I feel I was already well-versed in the feel of the G45 in terms of handling. Bottom line up front: I love the Gen 2-4 Extended Slide Release. However, while the Gen5 version did work perfectly, it’s not really for me. I will explain why.



My two favorite pistols: G45 (left) and Gen3 G17 with Voodoo Innovations Enforcer slide, both Outfitted with Tyrant Designs Extended Mag and Slide Releases.

Tyrant Designs Extended Slide Release

By no means do I have huge hands, but I do run a super high grip when shooting pistols. Because of this, when running the Tyrant Gen-5 Extended Slide Release, I had a tendency to inadvertently press down on the extended slide release to the point that when empty, I kept it from popping up and locking back on an empty mag (magazine). This issue for me is not exclusive to Tyrant Design’s slide release. It happens even when I use the OEM extended slide release like the one that comes on G34s.

So, it’s not a design flaw, but rather a product of my grip. Now, for those looking for an extended slide release with plenty of purchase and a super positive texture, you may very well indeed find Tyrant Design’s ESR could be just the one you’re looking for. As for Tyrant’s Gen 2-4 version, that’s a completely different story. I found it to be perfect for my grip, with no issues at all.



Tyrant Design’s Extended Slide Release offers a no-miss solution for those who might have trouble with the smaller OEM ESR.

The paddle of the Gen2-4 version is a bit smaller and seems to not extend as far out as the Gen5 model. Like their extended magazine releases, I would really say it extends out much farther than a factory one. What makes it perfect is its Chevron texturing, which is way more aggressive and positive feeling than an OEM one. This Chevron pattern is used throughout all their Glock accessories. Not only are the deep cuts in the chevron pattern practical, providing a super-positive surface, they also add a different look to one’s pistol. The same chevron pattern is carried over to the other item I want to discuss, their slide cover plates (SCP’s).



I found Tyrant’s Gen 2-4 Extended Slide Release to be the perfect fit for my needs. It’s lightly larger than OEM, with very aggressive texture. Note the matching Gen 1-4 Magazine Release, also by Tyrant Designs.



Ejecting mags and putting the slide back into action is made much easier using Tyrant Designs’ Extended Magazine and Slide Release.

Slide Cover Plates

I’m generally totally against aftermarket slide cover plates, based on the fact that most have some God-awful, overused emblem such as Punisher skulls, pirate cross bones, and such. In my opinion, having an image like this on the plate totally distracts from the aiming process. Your eyes can only focus on one fine detail at a time. So, I don’t think some white or colored image right underneath the rear sight does one any good.

This is not the case at all with Tyrant’s aluminum Slide Cover Plate, at least with their all-black version. As with their slide stops and extended mag releases, the chevron is carried over to their SCP’s. Not only does it add cool aesthetics again, the deep-cut chevron also adds a positive surface over the smooth OEM version. This can be of practical use, say if one needs to hook the rear of the slide on something for one-handed manipulation, OR for extra purchase to clear some crazy stoppage.



Tyrant’s Slide Cover Plate certainly adds a cool look to my Glock.

Since receiving the slide cover plate for full-size Glocks, Tyrant Designs also now offers cover plates for the Glock 43 (G43) and Glock 48 (G48). Tyrant Designs is making it in a variety of colors where one can match it to Tyrant’s extended mag release, slide stop, magazine base plates and mag extensions, which are all made from machined aluminum. So, not only do they look trick, but they’re also combat-durable!



All my Glocks now wear Tyrant Designs accessories. The extended magazine in the G19 is also by Tyrant Designs, increasing the G19 15-round mag capacity up to 20 rounds.

The Wrap Up

For competitive shooters looking to trick out their Glock pistol and customize it to their specific match needs, Tyrant Designs Glock pistol accessories are the way to go. I think the G17 I use for 3-gun matches looks super-cool and very functional with matching chevron-style mag release, slide stop and cover plate. Not limited to gamers, my daily-carry G19 has been outfitted with Tyrant Designs Glock accessories ever since my first review of their Glock products back in 2018. Bottom line: Tyrant Designs Glock parts’ uniqueness and quality have propelled them to be heavy hitters in the Glock accessory market, and worthy of serious attention.

