Dead Air Silencers Nomad-Ti 7.62mm Titanium Lower-Pressure Suppressor for Tactical AR-15 Carbines: 9.6 Ounces of Quiet Combat Capability!

Dead Air Silencers has introduced a rather nifty all-titanium 7.62mm lower-pressure rifle/carbine can (muzzle can, i.e., silencer/sound suppressor) called the Nomad-Ti that comes in at a relatively lightweight 9.6 ounces. The Nomad-Ti’s body is made from fully-welded Grade 5 titanium, and is designed for slow, precise semi-auto shooting, not machine gunning. Dead Air recommends “semi-auto fire only with 3 minute cool downs between mags to minimize operating at sustained high temps”, which is reasonable for the lightweight titanium suppressor package you’re getting.

The Dead Air Silencers Nomad-Ti titanium rifle can handle up to .300 Norma Magnum rounds, but you can still use it on your trusty 5.56mm NATO (5.56x45mm NATO) AR (AR-15) carbine–as long as it has a barrel length of at least 12.5″. It should be noted that 12.5 inches is short enough for most uses, and is an ideal length for a DGI (Direct Gas Impingement) tactical AR SBR (Short Barreled Rifle).

The Dead Air Nomad-Ti can also looks pretty slick, with its natural grey titanium coloring, and will arguably look optimal with a tungsten Cerakote-coated tactical AR like the new ATAC ADER (ATAC Defense Enhanced Rifle) that Recoil magazine also recently reported on. The ATAC ADER also features some nice ambi (ambidextrous) controls, with the exception of an ambi bolt catch/release button.

Anyway, if you’d like a nice lightweight can for leisurely sem-auto rifle shooting, the Nomad-Ti is definitely worth a look.

