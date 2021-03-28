THRIL PMX AR Magazine, RTG Rugged Tactical Grip and CCS Combat Competition Stock for Tactical AR-15 Rifle/Carbine/SBR’s: Better Bang for the Buck, and FERFRANS Says They’re Good to Go!

By David Crane

While DefenseReview (DR) was talking with our friend Ferdie Sy of FERFRANS the other day, he mentioned that he’s been using THRIL PMX AR Mags (Magazines) and THRIL RTG Rugged Tactical Grips for FERFRANS SOAR and SOAR-P combat/tactical AR (AR-15) carbine and SBR (Short Barrel Rifle) builds, and loves them–and frankly, that’s all we really need to know about THRIL products (tactical AR rifle accessories). If Sy says they’re good to go, they’re good to go. FERFRANS hasn’t tested the THRIL CCS Combat Competition Stock yet, but based on the other two products’ performance, they’re optimistic.

Spesifically, Sy told DR that the “angle of and stippling on the grip [THRIL RTG Rugged Tactical Grip] are great”, and that when he dropped a fully-loaded THRIL PMX AR 30-round Mag on the ground from chest level height two times, no rounds popped out either time. He did it twice because he couldn’t believe the first result. He also put the mags out in the heat of the Southern California sun last summer, the mags were unaffected by the sunlight and heat. Sy also likes the rubber buttpads on the mags, and the fact they they don’t jam up when firing suppressed on full-auto at high round count. Oh, yeah, we forgot to mention that FERFRANS builds select-fire/full-auto SBR’s and carbines specifically designed to be run in adverse conditions at high round count, and suppressed? Well, they are, and they’re the best, most controllable select-fire/full-auto AR SBR’s DR’s ever run at the range, period, thanks to FERFRANS’ high-quality components and parts, and their patented and proprietary Delayed Sear Activation System/Rate Reduction System bolt carrier group, or DSAS/RRS BCG.

Based on Sy’s statement(s) about the PMX AR Magazine and RTG Rugged Tactical Grip, we’d be very interested in DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch running all three of the above products on one of his tactical AR’s at the range. DR would also be interested to find out whether or not THRIL has any plans to make similar tactical AK accessories. So, we’re going to try to get in touch with them about it.

FERFRANS USED to use Magpul tactical AR accessories for their Mil/LE gun builds, but no longer. Now, FERFRANS is getting their THRIL on. And, why is that? Because FERFRANS was unable to obtain Magpul products in time to meet their contract timelines for their overseas MIL/LE gun (machine gun) orders. And the kicker is, the THRIL products are less expensive, AND FERFRANS likes them more–AND they’re in stock when he needs them.

Sy believes guns should be “RAMADA”, which means “Reliable, Accurate, Maintainable, Adaptable, Durable and AVAILABLE” for (and to) the customer–and THRIL accomplishes this. Sy says THRIL was a “lifesaver”, and allowed him to complete his contracts. He’s a VERY satisfied customer. “I am a fan of THRIL. I love those guys,” says Sy. That’s (very) high praise.

Oh, we almost forgot, but FERFRANS is trying to get THRIL to design and develop a vertical foregrip, and it looks like that may happen.

Anyway, Defense Review is going to try to get in touch with the guys at THRIL to see if we can get some of their products to the aforementioned Mr. Gurwitch ASAP, so he can get HIS THRIL on. In the meantime, enjoy the embedded FERFRANS videos below, which we’re including just to show you what the guns are about, and not to demonstrate the THRIL products.

