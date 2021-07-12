DefendTex Drone40 40mm Autonomous Mini Quadcopter UAS/UAV Drone Munition: Infantry Warfare Game Changer?

Photo(s) Credit: British MOD/Crown and UASVision.com

July 12, 2021

A very interesting Melbourne, Australia-based company called DefendTex is making an equally interesting quadcopter-type UAS/UAV (Unmanned Aerial System/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) munition called the Drone40 that, in DefenseReview’s (DR) opinion, has the potential to be a real game changer for infantry warfare operations, due to its payload modularity and potential swarming capability. The Drone40 can be launched by an individual soldier/warfighter using a 40mm grenade launcher, and sports a GPS-based autopilot system with encrypted comms (communications).

The Drone40’s tactical payload options are as follows: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), Kinetic (i.e., high explosive payload), Smoke/Flash, and Laser Designator. That’s quite the tactical payload smorgasbord! Anyway, the Drone40 tactical quadcopter UAS/UAV/drone aircraft really gives an infantry squad some long-range reconnaissance and engagement capability and options in an easy-launch package, for a serious tactical advantage.

It’s an ingenious little product.

Just imagine a swarm of Drone40 UAV’s coming at you with 40mm kinetic (high-explosive) payloads. THAT’S a nightmare. According to a 2019 article on it, “most of the flying, identifying and tracking of targets is done autonomously”, with “multiple Drone 40s flying together and operating off the sensor data from a single ISR drone in the swarm”. Scary (awesome) stuff.

Defense Review really digs this product, but only time will tell just how much of an actual game changer it is for infantry warfare. We think it has the potential to be a pretty big one.

Company Contact Info:

DEFENDTEX (USA)

Phone: +1 801-210 5269

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.defendtex.com

DefendTex (Operations Manager, Australia)

Phone: +61 (3) 9013 0185 Ext. 202

Email Sales: [email protected]

