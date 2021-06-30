Timmney Triggers Alpha Competition Series Triggers for Glock Pistols: What’s So Special About Them?…SPOILER: A LOT!

By David Crane

There’s virtually no end to how much you can mod your Glock pistol(s) nowadays. The options are seemingly endless. Companies are even making Glock pistol grip frames and slides, so you can even have a non-Glock-factory Glock-type (or, Glock clone, if you will) pistol that you either build yourself, or have custom-built for you by a top pistolsmith. This is all great stuff as far as we here at DefenseReview (DR) are concerned, since we’re primarily Glock guys here. Speaking of custom-Glock or Glock clone companies, our favorite in the combat/tactical world is Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy, makers of the SWiTCH Trigger for Glock pistols, which is pretty badass.

Well, the SWiTCH may just have some serious competition in Timney Triggers’ Alpha Competition Series for Glock Gen 3 – 4 and Alpha Competition Series for Glock Gen5 Glock pistol triggers. However, unlikde the SWiTCH, these triggers are marketed as competition pistol triggers rather than combat/tactical pistol triggers. However, tactical firearm and shooting YouTuber Tactical Toolbox has run pretty much every third-party-made/aftermarket trigger out there, including the SWiTCH, and he says that the Alpha Competition Series trigger he tested “is seriously the most insane, and the most advanced Glock trigger that [he’s] actually ever tested up to this day”, as of his video titled This Glock Trigger will Blow Your Mind…Seriously dated 3/24/21, and which you can watch below. In the vid, he says that the Alpha Competition Series trigger is SO good, that it changes the game regarding custom Glock triggers vs custom Smith & Wesson (S&W) M&P pistol triggers like the Apex trigger, for example. And, the Alpha accomplishes this at $149.99 as of this writing, which he points out isn’t much more than what an Agency Arms Glock trigger costs.

Tactical Toolbox reportedly really ran the Timney Triggers Alpha Competition Series triggers through the proverbial ringer, up to and including “smashing” the gun at the back of the slide on a hard carpeted floor to try to get the Alpha Competition Series trigger to fail, and he couldn’t do it (get it to fail, that is). He even tried hammering the gun onto the hard carpeted floor at the magazine baseplate (at the bottom of the grip, of course) to try to make the trigger bar fall of the trigger housing ledge. “That didn’t happen” either.

The only real fly in the ointment for Tactical Toolbox during his range session was that the Alpha Competition Series trigger’s wall during the initial trigger pre-set pull was very easy to break through, so he had a (safe) AD (Accidental Discharge) on the first shot, where he accidentally fired the gun safely down range while trying to pre-set the trigger by pulling it to the wall, since the trigger pull was so light. But, again, the good news is you can lighten the trigger to competition levels without negating/disabling the drop safety function.

Other negatives? According to him, the trigger isn’t the easiest one to install. You also can’t set the trigger pull weight above three (3) pounds. And, finally, the trigger reset is a little weak, weight/push-wise. So, based on trigger-pull weight and liability-wise, the Alpha Competition Series triggers may not be the optimal choice for a combat/tactical pistol for concealed carry (CCW) and/or home-defense applications. Defense Review would probably stick with the Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy SWiTCH Trigger for that stuff, if we were going to go aftermarket, which is a debate unto itself for self-defense applications.

So, all in all, pretty cool. It therefore goes without saying that DR would like to to get DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s take on it, especially since he’s a competitive 3-Gunner.

In the meantime, enjoy Tactical Toolbox’s video below:

