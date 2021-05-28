Shield Arms S15 Gen 2 Pistol Magazine and +5 Mag Extension for Glock 43X (G43X) and Glock 48 (G48) Compact Combat/Tactical Pistols: Maximize Your Concealed Carry Firepower!

By David Crane

May 27, 2021

The Firearm Blog (TFB) just published a nice teaser video (see embedded video below) on the new Shield Arms Gen-2 S15 Pistol Magazine and the +5 (or, Plus-5) Mag Exension for the Glock 43X (G43X) and Glock 48 (G48) combat/tactical pistols, and it’s worth checking out. TFB’s James Reeves does a rather nice job showing and discussing all the improvements/upgrades to the S15 mag, and there are a bunch.

The original Shield Arms S15 Pistol Magazine is a 15-round magazine that bumps up the G43X’s and G48’s mag capacities from 10 to 15 rounds, which is significant. The self-evident Shield Arms +5 Mag Extension on the S15 mag takes the capacity of those two pitols to an impressive 20+1 rounds. The new S15 Gen-2 mag just improves the S15’s all-around performance, particularly for left-handed shooters.

The new Gen-2 Shield Arms S15 Pistol Magazine is still made from steel, but it’s had a complete overall from the magazine body, to the follower, to the base plate. Again, check out the TFB video below for the particulars. Bottom line, the new mag looks even better, and works better for left-handed shooters.

If you’re going to by the new S15 Gen-2 Pistol Magazine, just make sure to also replace your mag release button to an aluminum button, since the see-saw action upon firing can damage the factory polymer release button.

DefenseReview (DR) really likes what we see going on at Shield Arms, and we’d love to get a couple of the new Shield Arms S15 mags and at least one +5 Mag Extension into DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s hands, so he can test them out at the range.

In the meantime, enjoy the video:

Company Contact Info:

Shield Arms

12291 Halversen Drive

Bigfork, MT 59911

Phone: +1 406-837-3147

Email Contact Page: https://shieldarms.com/contactus

Website: https://shieldarms.com



