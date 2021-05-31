OSS Suppressors RAD 22 .22LR Rimfire Rifle/Pistol Suppressor Runs ‘Quieter and Much Cleaner’ than Other Rimfire Suppressors!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

May 31, 2021

The new OSS Suppressors RAD 22 .22 LR rifle/pistol suppressor looks like the it’s the t*ts from what DefenseReview (DR) just saw in their promotional video on it. Basically, the RAD 22 is a lightweight .22LR can (muzzle can, i.e., silencer/sound suppressor) that runs “quieter and much cleaner than other rimfire suppressors”, and also allows the shooter to maintain optimal accuracy. The RAD 22 “delivers 115-119 dB performanceat shooter’s ear on most rimfire rifles and pistols”, and is full-auto-rated up to 5.7mm.

Made from a combination of titanium and 17-4 heat-treated stainless steel for maximum anti-corrosion properties, the OSS Suppressors RAD 22 utilizes the company’s next-gen Flow-Baffle technology, which is the same tech that’s in their RAD 9 and RAD 45 pistol suppressors. The Flow-Baffle tech “substantially reduces gas blowback while maintaining superior rimfire performance”.

The RAD 22 suppressor weighs in at only 5.5 oz (5.5 ounces), is 5.57″ (5.57 inches) long, and 1.08″ (1.08 inches). The RAD 22 is connected to the host firearm via a ½ x 28 thread pitch.

Current MSRP (as of this writing) is $449.00 USD, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Click here to read all about it, and enjoy the video on it below.

Company Contact Info:

OSS SUPPRESSORS LLC

280 West Central Ave.

Millcreek, UT 84107 USA

Phone: 801-542-0425

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://osssuppressors.com

