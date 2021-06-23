FLUX Defense MP17 Raider Brace for SIG SAUER M17/18 and P320 Pistol, and FLUX Braces for Glock 17 (G17), Glock 19 (G19), Glock 19X (G19X) and Glock 34 (G34) Pistols

By David Crane

June 22, 2021

A company called FLUX Defense has been on DefenseReview’s (DR) radar for awhile now, but for some reason, we’ve never covered their products. This certainly isn’t for a lack of interest in stock kits for for pistols that effectively turn said pistols into pistol-caliber SBR’s (Short Barreled Rifles) or carbines, as evidenced by our piece a couple years ago on the B&T USW-A1 (Universal Service Weapon-A1) and B&T USW-G17 Conversion Kit, both of which we dug, and still do.

Anyway, let’s start with the FLUX MP17 Raider, which is billed as a “drop-in upgrade for the [US] Army and Navy’s new sidearm, the M17 [9mm pistol].” According to the company’s video on it, “it also works with the SIG 320 [SIG SAUER P320 pistol] series. It can take as little as little as 60 seconds to install. It utilizes the weapon soldiers are already issued, costing thousands less than the price of fielding and training units on a new gun. It’s half the weight [at 2.8 lbs vs 5.9 lbs], and half the length, of our competitors, so you can actually holster it. The patent-pending design allows soldiers to shoot their sidearm like their primary. The added control induces speed and accuracy, extending your range. An integrated mag [pistol magazine] holder doubles your ammo, and results in faster reloads. The optic mount fits a wide variety of red dot sights, or you can attach a Pic [MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny] rail to mount larger optics. By looking under the mount, you can still use your iron sights as back-ups [BUIS, or Back Up Iron Sights]. The locking duty holster is not only suppressor-compatible, it accepts a wide variety of pistol flashlights, infrared illuminators, and lasers. The holster is also compatible with the Safariland Quick-Lock system. It can attach to belts, and MOLLE. An integrated QD [Quick-Detach] mount allows you to attach a sling. The FLUX [MP17 Raider] is perfect for military, police, close protection, and even for home defense [applications].

Flux Defense also makes a variant that works with Glocks [Glock pistols]. The level-2 retention holster is made for duty. Our forefathers didn’t fight fair. They fought to win. They had to innovate, or die. So, take every advantage, and fight like an American.”

Well, WE’RE sold. DR likey. The Glock pistol variants actually interest us even more, since we’re primarily Glock guys over here, so we’re very interested in both the FLUX Brace for G19 and FLUX Brace 17, 19x, 34.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, everything seems to be sold out at the moment, but you can supply FLUX Defense with your email address and get on the contact list for any of their products at the respective product pages.

Edior’s Note: Since we’re also Back to the Future fans over here, DR also digs FLUX Defense’s name, just for the record. So, they had us at “hello”.

Quick DR Disclaimer: Defense Review has no idea how legal the FLUX braces are, period, let alone in your particular state, so do your research, and make sure you can legally own and install it wherever you are, FIRST.

FLUX MP17 from Flux Defense on Vimeo.

Company Contact Info:

Flux Defense LLC

350 West 2700 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84115

Email Contact Page: https://www.fluxdefense.com/contact

Website: https://www.fluxdefense.com

