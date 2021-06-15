SIG SAUER Custom Works P365XL SPECTRE and SIG P320 XCOMPACT SPECTRE Distressed, Striker-Fired 9mm Combat/Tactical Concealed Carry (CCW) Pistols are Lookin’ Pretty Slick

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

June 14, 2021

SIG SAUER Custom Works has just introduced their SPECTRE Series striker-fired 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO pistols, the SIG P365XL SPECTRE and SIG P320 XCOMPACT SPECTRE, and they look pretty slick. Both are all-black affairs, with distressed ported/vented stainless steel slides and flat triggers. Both guns are movie-ready. We here at DefenseReview (DR) lean more towards compact combat/tactical pistols generally, so both guns are right up our alley, and DR digs the lived-in aesthetics.

The SIG P365XL Spectre 9mm pistol sports a 3.7″ (3.7-inch) barrel, so it should offer pretty good velocity for a compact pistol. It’s XSeries trigger is flat, but not skeletonized. Overall length is a compact 6.6″ (6.6 inches). Height is 4.8″ (4.8 inches). Overall width is 1.1″ (1.1 inches). Overall weight is 20.7 oz (20.7 ounces).

The SIG P320 XCOMPACT Spectre 9mm pistol sports a 3.9″ (3.9-inch) barrel, which should offer slightly more muzzle velocity than the P365XL Spectre. It’s XSeries Straight trigger is both flat AND skeletonized. Overall length is 7.4″ (7.4 inches). Height is 5.3″ (5.3 inches). Overall width is 1.3″ (1.3 inches). Overall weight is 26 oz (26 ounces).

It of course goes without saying that Defense Review would love to run both guns at the range sometime.

Anyway, the following details come from the SIG SAUER Custom Works website, and apply to both pistols:

The latest creation from SIG Custom Works brings a whole new level of customized style to our two most popular pistols. The P320 XCompact Spectre and P365XL Spectre grip modules are laser engraved at SIG SAUER with a custom pattern on all four sides delivering an aggressive yet stylish texture for a stronger, more controlled grip. Both slides were designed with the exclusive Spectre X-pattern engraving, lightning cuts, and graduated serrations with a distressed finish to ensure every pistol is truly unique. These exclusive enhancements paired with XSeries features such as flat triggers, XRay3 Day/Night sights, and optic-ready slide cuts make the P320XCompact Spectre and P65XL Spectre stand above the rest for the ultimate custom CCW pistol.

SIG P365XL Spectre Features and Specs:

– Laser Engraved LXG XCompact grip module

– Custom Works Spectre slide with a distressed finish

– XSeries flat trigger

– Optic ready compatible with ROMEOZero

– XRay3 Day/Night sights

– (2) 12rd Steel Magazines

– Ships with Custom Works Challenge Coin and Certificate of Authenticity

SIG P320 XCompact Spectre Features and Specs:

– Laser Engraved LXG XCompact grip module

– Custom Works Spectre slide with a distressed finish

– XSeries flat skeleton trigger

– Optic ready compatible with Romeo1PRO/Deltapoint PRO/RMR

– XRay3 Day/Night sights

– (2) 15rd Steel Magazines

– Ships with Custom Works Challenge Coin and Certificate of Authenticity

Company Contact Info:

SIG SAUER, Inc.

72 Pease Boulevard

Newington, NH 03801

Phone: 603-610-3000

Fax: 603-610-3001

Email Contact Page: https://www.sigsauer.com/customer-service-contact/

Website: https://www.sigsauer.com

SIG SAUER Academy Pro Shop

233 Exeter Road

Epping, NH 03042p

Phone: 603-610-3456

Fax: 603-610-3401

SIG SAUER Academy

233 Exeter Road

Epping, NH 03042

Phone: 603-610-3400

Fax: 603-610-3401

Email: [email protected]

