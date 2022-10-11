Trailblazer Firearms Pivot Ultracompact Folding Rifle: 9mm Folding Glock-Magazine-Driven Carbine for Hiking, Plinking and Home Defense!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): RISE Armament

Ocotober 11, 2022

As long as we’re on the subject of TFB (TheFirearmBlog.com) videos on cool new products at TriggerCon 2022, we might as well also cover the interesting new Trailblazer Firearms Pivot Ultracompact Folding Rifle, a 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO semi-auto folding Glock carbine that must be seen in action to be truly appreciated. Basically, the Pivot’s upper receiver swivels, or “pivots”, in either direction on top of the lower receiver, on its axis, at the press of a button (see embedded video below)–and it’s pretty effing cool, although not cheap. The Pivot’s basically designed to be an ultra-portable, ultra-stowable traveling or hiking companion when you think you just might need a pistol caliber carbine instead of just a pistol.

Basically, the Trailblazer Firearms Pivot Ultracompact Folding Rifle gives you a 16″ (16-inch) folding Glock-magazine-driven carbine in a package that can be reduced to 20.9″ (29 inches) total length in its folded, packable state. The (Glock pistol) magazine has to be out of the magwell for the Pivot to fold, which is a safety feature.

Oh, and did we mention that the Pivot’s suppressor-ready? Oh, yes. It’ll accept any tapered suppressor (silencer/sound suppressor) or a flat-shouldered suppressor. Awesome.

The Pivot Ultracompact Folding Rifle utilizes a MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” top rail for mounting an an optical sight and the M-LOK system for mounting various tactical rifle/carbine accessories.

The Pivot’s 3-position telescoping/collapsible stock (buttstock) can hold an extra Glock mag for more onboard firepower and a little bit of extra stabilizing weight.

DefenseReview (DR) really digs this thing, at least from the video footage we’ve seen, and we can’t wait to test drive the Pivot in the not-too-distant future, hopefully. In the meantime, enjoy the video on it.

The following information on the Pivote Ultracompact Folding Rifle comes directly from the company’s website:

“Pivot

PORTABILITY X CAPABILITY

A semi-automatic 9mm Ultracompact Folding Rifle. Patented technology allows the Pivot™ Rifle to collapse in a unique way, maximizing portability when folded and function when unfolded – Rifle Reimagined™

+ Maximum portability – 20.9″ long (folded)

+ Full 16″ threaded barrel +extendable stock

+ Uses GLOCK® compatible magazines

+ Extra magazine storage in stock

+ Built-in safety features

+ Made in USA

MSRP: $1795

Place Backorder

SPECIFICATIONS

CALIBER: 9×19

ACTION: Semi-Automatic, Magazine Fed, Direct Blowback

LENGTH (FOLDED): 20.9″

MIN. FIRING LENGTH (STOCK COLLAPSED): 26.7″

MAX. FIRING LENGTH (STOCK EXTENDED): 29.7″

HEIGHT: 5.9″

THICKNESS: 1.15″

WEIGHT: 5 lbs.

MATERIALS: Aluminum / Steel / Polymer

FINISH: Corrosion Resistant

SAFETY: Will not fire when closed / Manual Safety”

Company Contact Info:

Trailblazer Firearms

388 Cane Creek Rd

Fletcher, NC 28732

Toll Free: 888-647-3647

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://trailblazerfirearms.com

MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00am-5:00pm EST

