B&T KH9 Covert FDE 9mm Semi-Auto Folding Combat/Tactical Pistol with Telescoping Arm Brace: 30 Rounds of Cool Factor for Clandestine Operations, Home Defense and Plinking at the Range!

By David Crane

Images Credit: Arms Unlimited and TAG Firearms

September 19, 2022

Here at DefenseReview (DR), we have a soft spot for folding firearms that actually work (see “Related Articles” section below), and the B&T KH9 Covert FDE 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO semi-auto folding combat/tactical pistol with telescoping arm brace/pistol stabilizing brace looks like part, and would appear to be ideal for clandestine ops (operations), home defense and recreational shooting. Now, while the KH9 Covert’s frame doesn’t fold, it’s magwell (magazine well) and pistol grip DO, so it’ll fit inside a smaller and less descript case than it otherwise would.

The KH9 Covert FDE’s trigger and ambi (ambidextrous) safety/selector switch are also interesting, as the trigger is a double action/single action (DA/SA) trigger, and the safety/selector switch also functions as a decocker (decocking lever). So, the HK9 Covert really does essentially function like a tactical handgun/pistol. Oh, and mag (magazine) capacity is 30 rounds, providing plenty of on-board ammo for operating lo-pro/lo-vis (low-profile/low-visibility) in hostile environments repelling invaders or just having a blast plinking at the range.

The B&T KH9 Covert FDE can also be customized with a bunch of stuff, which you can read about below.

The KH9 Covert is a testament to B&T’s commitment to innovation and comes equipped with a massive amount of exclusive features. The KH9 Covert’s most notable features are its pistol grip and magazine well both of which can be folded away in a 90° position.

Description:

The KH9 Covert is a testament to B&T’s commitment to innovation, and comes equipped with a massive amount of exclusive features. The KH9 Covert’s most notable features are its pistol grip and magazine well – both of which can be folded away in a 90° position. This makes the KH9 Covert’s already flat, low-profile design even more compact, making the weapon an excellent choice for use in confined spaces, as well as providing a convenient option for storage and transportation. The pistol grip and magazine well can be rapidly unfolded for instant deployment, and when the magazine well is unfolded, it will naturally guide the magazine into the chamber area. The KH9 Covet utilizes a newly designed 25 round magazine that allows the weapon to be as compact as possible while in the folded position, but is also compatible with any size of B&T APC9 polymer magazines.

Another prominent feature of the KH9 Covert is its safety and trigger system; the safety lever functions as a de-cocker for the internal hammer and the trigger has a double-action/single-action setup. These features are typically found on handguns, but are somewhat uncommon for carbines or PDW’s. In addition to its foldable design and unique trigger system, the KH9 Covert offers a wide range of customization options including top mounted picatinny rails for the installation of optics and iron sights, a bottom mounted picatinny rail for tactical lights/lasers, and a Tri-Lug adapter on the muzzle for use with a suppressor. The KH9 Covert ships with a collapsing Tele Stock, allowing the use of a pistol brace or B&T Stock Adapter Kit (both sold separately), and features fully ambidextrous controls.

Features of the KH9 Covert:

– 90° folding pistol grip and magazine well

– Double-Action/Single-Action trigger

– Safety – Decocking lever

– 100% ambidextrous controls

– Accepts all APC9 polymer magazine

– Ships with Tele Stock (pistol brace and B&T Stock Adapter Kit sold separately)

Specifications:

– Caliber: 9mm

– Weight: 5.4 lbs

– Safety: Ambidextrous selector

– Sights: Flip up sights

– Magazines Included: 1

– Magazine Capacity: Variable

– Grips: 90° folding pistol grip

– Barrel Length: 6″

– Slide Finish: FDE

– Frame Finish: FDE

– Caliber or Gauge: 9mm

– Pistol Night Sights: No

– Barrel Thread Pitch: TriLug Adapter

– SKU: BT-440000-C-US

Company Contact Info:

B&T USA

4532 W. Kennedy BLVD.

Suite 111

Tampa, FL 33609

Phone: +1 813 653 1200

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bt-arms.com

B&T AG

Tempelstrasse 6

CH-3608 Thun

Tel: +41 33 334 67 00

Email Contact Form: https://www.bt-ag.ch/site/eng/kontakt/kontaktformular

Website: https://www.bt-ag.ch

B&T SHOP THUN

Zelglistrasse 10

CH-3608 Thun

Tel: +41 33 334 67 30

B&T SHOP ZÜRICH

Widenholzstrasse 1

CH-8304 Wallisellen

Tel: +41 43 443 32 00

TAG Firearms LLC

1301 Tacoma Ave, Suite #110

Bismarck, ND 58504

Phone: 701-226-6096

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tagfirearms.com

