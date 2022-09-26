RISE Armament ICONIC Independent Two-Stage Rifle Trigger: ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Combining the Control of a Two-Stage Trigger with the ‘Crisp, Clean Break” and Quick/Short Reset of a Single-Stage Trigger!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): RISE Armament

September 26, 2022

Earlier this year, DefenseReview (DR) did a quick heads-up piece on the RISE Armament RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger (APT), which is worth checking out. Well, that’s not the only cool rifle trigger they’ve got over there. RISE also has a very interesting “independent” two-stage rifle trigger called the ICONIC trigger, and it’s also pretty slick.

Basically, the ICONIC Independent Two-Stage Trigger offer’s the “best of both worlds” in that it offers the control of a two-stage trigger with the “crisp, clean break and fast reset of a single-stage trigger.” Wow. Reads pretty great. AND, it’s “backed by RISE’s Lifetime Warranty”, so whatever happens, you’re covered. If the ICONIC trigger doesn’t perform as promised, RISE will “buy it back, no questions asked”. Can’t beat that.

We DO like quick/short resets on our triggers here at DR, so the ICONIC’s right up our alley.

Anyway, here are the specs:

“Platform: AR-15 or AR-10

No. of Stages: Two

Pull Weight: 1st Stage: 1 lb., 2nd Stage: 2 lb. (3 total)*

Trigger Blade: Curved

Material: S7 tool steel interior parts; 6061 aluminum housing

Colors: ICONIC Green, Graphite, or FDE

Includes: Free anti-walk pins

Guarantee: Best-of-Both-Worlds, Performance Guarantee

Warranty: RISE Lifetime Warranty”

At some point, Defense Review would really like DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch to run both the ICONIC Independent Two-Stage Trigger AND the RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger (APT) at the range, to see what he thinks. If he gives them the thumbs-up, they’re good to go. In the meantime, enjoy the ICONIC promo video, below:

Company Contact Info:

RISE Armament

Phone: 844- 747-3308

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://risearmament.com

