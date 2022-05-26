RISE Armament RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger (APT): The ‘Ferrari of [Drop-In AR] Triggers!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): RISE Armament

May 24, 2022

Last updated on 5/24/22.

The RISE Armament RA-535 Advanced-Performance Trigger (APT) is a very interesting drop-in AR trigger with a very short and light trigger pull AND a short reset. Videos first started trickling out about it about six years ago, and over those six years, it’s developed a reputation as the “Ferrari of [drop-in AR] triggers. And, just like an modern Ferrari, or any modern supercar, period, for that matter, it requires a skilled end-user to use it safely and effectively.

That said (or written, in this case), if one has the proper level of training and skill, the RA-535 APT really delivers. With enough practice, pretty much anything can become second nature, but this trigger definitely requires a lot of practice, and preferably along with professional shooting instruction. We could all use more (professionally-led) training, after all. Anyway, great looking trigger, but it needs to be respected.

Here are the listed specs on it:

“Pull Weight: 3.5 lb

Travel to Break (Creep): .032

Overtravel: .021″

AND, here’s the guarantee on it:

“The RISE More-Bang-for-Your-Buck Performance Guarantee

If your RISE drop-in trigger doesn’t perform as promised with no take-up, a smooth pull, a crisp break, and a fast and short reset you can feel, we’ll buy it back. No questions asked.”

Reads pretty good. It should also be noted that all RISE products come with lifetime warranty, and are made in AMERICA (Oklahoma, to be exact). We like that.

So far, DefenseReview’s (DR) only heard and read good things from end-users on the RA-535 APT, but we’ve never actually run one at the range ourselves. Hopefully, we can get one into DR writer/contributor and chief product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s very capable and experienced hands, as Jeff combines US military SOF experience with competitive 3-Gun experience. So, theoretically, this trigger should be right up his alley.

In the meantime, enjoy this video from Graham Baates:

Company Contact Info:

RISE Armament

Phone: 844- 747-3308

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://risearmament.com

