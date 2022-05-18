Boeing Microlattice: Lightest Metal Structure Ever Made to Revolutionize Future Aircraft Construction?

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): Boeing and HRL Laboratories

May 17, 2022

Speaking of Boeing products, and Boeing aircraft, specifically, Boeing’s designed the “lightest material ever made” for aircraft called the Microlattice, and it’s pretty cool. Boeing has this to say about it:

At 99.99 percent air, it’s light enough to balance on top of a dandelion, while its structure makes it strong. Strength and record-breaking lightness make it a potential metal for future

Reads pretty good. Anyway, it’s no secret that we here at DefenseReview (DR) are big fans of advanced materials science and metallurgy, so the Microlattice ultra-lightweight metal structure technology is righ up our alley. Boeing makes it sound like the Microlattice can revolutionize aircract construction, which includes military aircraft construction.

According to our research, the actual discovery was made by HRL Laboratories, a research institute that’s contracted to conduct research and development (R&D) work for Boeing. Manhattan Gold & Silver has a nice description of what the Microlattice actually is, and its potential for improvement:

The prototype of Microlattice is made of small, interconnected hollow nickel tubes with a wall thickness of just 100 nanometers. These hollow tubes and 3D open-cellular polymer structure result in a material that is 99.99% air and 100 times lighter than Styrofoam – but with the rigidity of metal and a high capacity for compression and impact absorption. Plus, replicating the Microlattice design using a material other than nickel could improve these properties further.

HRL Laboratories research scientist Sophia Yang says that the inspiration for the Boeing Microlattice is bone, as bones are strong AND lightweight, thanks to them being rigid on the outside, hollow on the inside, and featuring a lattice-type construction.

Company Contact Info:

Boeing Phantom Works

P. O. Box 2515

Seal Beach, California 90740

Phone: 562-797-2020

Website: http://www.boeing.com/bds/phantom_works/index.html

Karen M. Fincutter

Boeing Military Aircraft Communications

Office: 703-414-6158

Mobile: 312-933-6982

Website: http://www.boeing.com/bds/military_aircraft/index.html

HRL Laboratories, LLC

3011 Malibu Canyon Road

Malibu, CA 90265-4797

Telephone: 310-317-5000

Fax: 310-317-5483

Website: https://www.hrl.com

Media Relations

Phone: 310-317-5321

Email: [email protected]

© Copyright 2022 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

Boeing T-7A Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System/Jet Trainer Aircraft Pays Tribute to Tuskegee Airmen ‘Red Tails’ of WWII!

Aevex Aerospace Phoenix Ghost: ‘Secretive Suicide/Kamikaze Drone’ Aircraft being Shipped to Ukraine to Help Fight the Russians

Russian Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate Single-Engine 5th-Gen Light Tactical Fighter Aircraft/Russian Medium Fighter: Will it Beat the F-35 Lightning II?

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon ‘Raptorsky’ 5th-Gen Low-Observable/Stealth Air-Superiority/Multi-Role Fighter Jet Aircraft Goes Live: Is it Really a Raptor Killer?

Northrop Grumman NG Air Dominance (NGAD) Low-Observable/Stealth Multirole and Potentially-Supersonic ‘Superjet’ Jet Fighter Aircraft Prototype Armed with Laser Weapons/Cannon!: Hittin’ the ‘Sweet Spot’ with the ‘Baby B-2’ F/A-XX

Will the Russian Air Force Beat the US Air Force to the Punch with 6th-Gen Jet Fighter Aircraft-Mounted Laser Weapons, Radio-Photonic Radar (‘Radio Vision’), Microwave Weapons and Guided Electronic Munitions? Let’s Hope Not.

Boeing AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter-Mounted Raytheon High Energy Laser (HEL) Weapon Successfully Tested at White Sands Missile Range!

Boeing Anti-Blast Arc Generator/Electromagnetic Force Field Tech Bends Shockwave around Vehicle or Soldier!