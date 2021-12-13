Unity Tactical FAST MRO Optic Mount for Trijicon MRO and MRO HD Red Dot Reflex Sights Give You a More Natural Heads-Up Shooting Position for Faster Tactical Rifle/Carbine/SBR Shooting!

By David Crane

Image(s) Credit(s): Unity Tactical

December 13, 2021

Unity Tactical has a new FAST combat optic mount for the Trijicon MRO Red Dot Reflex Sights and Trijicon MRO HD Red Dot Sights. The purpose of the FAST combat optic mounts is to allow for a more heads-up shooting position that’s more natural and better allows shooting while using NODs/NVGs (Night Observation Devices/Night Vision Goggles). As DefenseReview (DR) has reported, tactical shooting instructor Jason Falla of Redback One is a big proponent of this shooting method, and demonstrated it for DR during SHOT Show 2016 (see second/bottom video below).

DR of course is no stranger to Unity Tactical products, including their FAST Optic Mounts and FAST FTC (Flip-To-Center) Mounts, but the FAST MRO Optic Mount’s new, and we haven’t gotten a chance to photograph it ourselves, yet.

In the meantime, here’s the skinny on it from Unity Tactical’s Facebook page:

“The FAST™ MRO Optic Mount. FAST™ is a series of optic mounts and platforms that provide end users with a quicker sight picture than standard height mounts. A 2.26” optical centerline height provides faster/easier reticle acquisition while wearing electronic ear-pro/communications headsets, night vision goggles and gas masks and allows for more rapid visual processing of the battlefield by promoting a heads-up posture. A heads-up posture also helps users maintain a neutral spine position which is more comfortable while wearing helmets, plate carriers, and other heavy gear.

The FAST™ MRO Mount features a built-in standard height windage-adjustable back up rear iron sight that keep weapons uncluttered, without reducing capability. It also features the FAST™ offset accessory mounting interface.

Compatible with all FAST™ FTC (Flip-To-Center) Magnifier Mounts.

The FAST™ MRO Mount comes with a standard rail-grabber clamp mount, but is designed to readily accept a drop-in American Defense Manufacturing® patented QD Auto-Lock™ Lever with the UNITY™ proprietary nut. (sold separately). This mounting option will provide quick detach capability.

The FAST™ MRO Mount is built from 7075-T6 Aluminum and Type III Hardcoat Anodized Black or FDE*.”

Needless to say, the FAST MRO Optic Mount looks as good as everything else Unity Tactical makes, which is pretty damn good. Hopefully DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester can run a Unity Tactical FAST combat optic mount at the range for us at some point.

Defense Review likes what we see so far on paper, however.

Company Contact Info:

Unity Tactical (UT)

Phone: 337-223-2120

Email Contact Page: https://www.unitytactical.com/contact-us/

Website: http://www.unitytactical.com

Tactical Night Vision Company (TNVC)

25612 Barton Road, #328

Loma Linda, CA 92354-3110

Phone: 909-796-7000

Fax: 909-353-1960

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://tnvc.com

