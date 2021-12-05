Primary Machine Harbinger V2-Customized CZ-USA Shadow 2 CZ-75-Type 9mm Combat/Tactical/Competition Pistol: Can it Actually Match John Wick’s Taran Tactical Innovations (TTI) JW3 Combat Master High-Capacity 9mm 1911?

By David Crane

The CZ-75 9mm combat/tactical pistol is an Eastern Bloc (formerly-USSR Eastern European countries) classic made in Czechoslovakia for their military forces and law enforcement agencies, and is reportedly a highly reliable design, albeit one that DefenseReview’s (DR) never owned or carried. The fact that the guns are all-steel, and therefore relatively heavy compared our beloved Glock 19 (G19) and Glock 17 (G17) pistols has been just one of the barriers (or obstacles) for us. The other one is that the CZ-75 has a very low-profile slide that’s comparatively difficult to grip and rack compared to modern Western-European-made pistols like Glock, SIG-SAUER, Heckler & Koch (HK), Beretta and Walther, and American-made pistols like Smith & Wesson (S&W) and Colt, respectively. In other words, the CZ-75 has A LOT of competition out there with more slide real estate to grip.

That said, Tactical Toolboxmakes a compelling case for a Primary Machine-customized CZ-USA Shadow 2 CZ-75-type 9mm Pistol, Urban Grey with the Harbinger V2 Slide Milling package and custom Cerakote coating/finish as a full-size combat/tactical/competition gun that’ll give much more expensive custom high-capacity 1911-style pistol packages like John Wick’s very cool Taran Tactical Innovations (TTI) JW3 Combat Master 1911 and it’s quasi-competitor, the Stacatto 2011 XL 1911 a run for their money at the range. Now, while DR’s still a bit skeptical of this, Tactical Toolbox does a nice job of demonstrating the shooting characteristics and qualities of the Shadow 2. That said, it would seem like a customized CZ-USA Shadow 2 SA would be a better starting point, as we’re guessing its single-action-only trigger has a superior trigger-pull action, and would be a more apples-to-apples comparison with the JW3 Combat Master and Stacatto XL single-action 1911 pistols.

Anyway, regardless of whether or not the CZ-USA Shadow 2 with Primary Machine’s Shadow 2 Harbinger V2 Slide Milling package can actually match (or at least approach) the two aforementioned custom 1911’s, it’s certainly a nice-looking full-size 9mm combat/tactical/competition pistol package for significantly less money, and one worth considering…especially if you’re a fan of the CZ-75 pistol, which is certainly a proven design.

