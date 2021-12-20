Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Scorpius Mulit-Beam Air Defense/Electronic Warfare (EW) System: Looking VERY Good in a Pretty Violent Middle Eastern Hood

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

December 20, 2021

Well, it would appear that our friends and allies the Israelis have done it yet again. They’ve just unveiled what would appear to be yet another revolutionary military defense technology to augment their (and Raytheon Missiles & Defense) already revolutionary Iron Dome System (and SkyHunter Missile) anti-missile air defense system. This one’s an extremely interesting multi-beam electronic warfare (EW)/air defense system called “Scorpius“. Manufactured by Israeli defense firm Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Scorpius is claimed to be the world’s first EW system “capable of simultaneously targeting multiple threats, across frequencies and in different directions.”

The Scorpius’ EW/air defense sytem, based on Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology, can be used to target and destroy multiple threats at once, including missiles, drone aircraft, ships, communication links, and “low probability of interception (LPOI) radars”. Here’s how Scorpius works, according to IAI:

With AESA’s multi-beam capability, Scorpius can simultaneously scan the entire surrounding region for targets, and deploy narrowly focused beams to interfere with multiple threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. The system is able to target a range of threats, including: UAVs, ships, missiles, communication links, low probability of interception (LPOI) radars, and more. Scorpius effectively disrupts the operation of their electromagnetic systems, including radar and electronic sensors, navigation, and data communications.

Color DefenseReview (DR) impressed. Suffice it to say, Israel’s got some very smart Jewish guys over there working round the clock to really stick it to the enemy, and DR digs that. Oh, and there’s more:

The technological quantum leap is made possible by “unprecedented receiver sensitivity and transmission power,” which far exceeds that of former EW systems. This allows Scorpius “to detect multiple threats, of different kinds, simultaneously, from dramatically increased distances, and to address each threat with a customized response.”

Bottom line, the Iranian’s are really going to be up against it if they try to attack Israel.

Anyway, here’s the rest of the promotional spiel on it from IAI:

Scorpius’ technological breakthrough is characterized by unprecedented receiver sensitivity and transmission power (ERP), far exceeding those of legacy EW systems. This allows Scorpius to detect multiple threats, of different kinds, simultaneously, from dramatically increased distances, and to address each threat with a customized response.

Scorpius is available across multiple domains:

Ground: Scorpius-G (ground) is a ground-based EW system designed to detect and disrupt ground- and airborne threats. Scorpius-G is a mobile system, and can be quickly deployed by vehicle. Scorpius G represents a new category of air defense systems: “Soft-kill” air defense, which creates an electronic dome of protection above a wide geographic sector to neutralize a broad range of modern threats.

Naval: Scorpius-N (naval) is an EW system dedicated to defending ships against advanced threats in the marine arena, including: Over-the-Horizon Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles, Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV) and airborne imaging radars. Scorpius’ extremely high range provides early detection and targeting of threats, which is essential for effective protection in the naval domain.

Air: Scorpius SP, a self-protection pod for combat aircraft, and the Scorpius SJ, a standoff jammer that disrupts enemy aerial and ground-based electromagnetic operations across a vast sector.



Training: Scorpius-T (training), unveiled last month, provides EW training for pilots. Scorpius-T can emulate a variety of modern air-defense systems, simultaneously, from a single platform. Its advanced emulation capabilities support training for fifth-generation aircraft. Scorpius T made its debut during the international air force exercise Blue Flag 2021.

Company Contact Info:

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Email Contact Page: https://www.iai.co.il/contact-us

Website: https://www.iai.co.il

Related Articles:

Israeli Carmel Armored Vehicle/Tank, SMASH Electro-Optical Aiming System/Weapons Sight, UAS/UAV/Drone Aircraft, and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV) All Unveiled by the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Administration for the Development of Weapons (ADW) for Future Warfare Applications!

Israel Weapon Industries IWI X95 Modular Bullpup Assault/Tactical Rifle/Carbine/SBR/SMG with AR-Type Ambi (Ambidextrous) Controls! (Video!)

Chinese Military Preparing to Win World War III (WWIII) with ‘Emerging and Exponential’ Technologies: Cyberwarfare, Electronic Warfare, Hypersonic Weapons, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Stealth Aircraft, UAS/UAV/Drone Aircraft Tech, Anti-Satellite Weapons, Robots/Robotics, and other ‘New Technologies’…It’s All on the Table!

Army Research Lab (ARL) developing Hardened Automonomous, Artificially-Intelligent (AI) Distributed Robot Swarms (or, Swarm Bots) for Future Electronic Warfare Environments: Will They be Ready and Capable for World War III (WWIII)?

Chinese Military Mounting ‘Laser Guns’ to Hypersonic Vehicles (Aircraft and Missiles) to Increase Speed and Range

Lockheed Martin Laser Advancements for the Next-generation Compact Environments (LANCE) Air-to-Air/Air-to-Ground Fiber-Optic Laser Weapon System for Supersonic Fighter Jet Aircraft: 60-Kilowatt+ Aero-adaptive Aero-optic Beam Control (ABC) Laser Weapon Turret by 2021?

Will the Russian Air Force Beat the US Air Force to the Punch with 6th-Gen Jet Fighter Aircraft-Mounted Laser Weapons, Radio-Photonic Radar (‘Radio Vision’), Microwave Weapons and Guided Electronic Munitions? Let’s Hope Not.

Lockheed Martin 60-kilowatt (kW) Fiber-Optic Airborne Laser Weapon being Tested within 18 Months for Future Warfare Applications!

Lasing Skulls in the Digital Age: Tactical Laser Weapons Finally Maturing for Future Warfare Applications: Meet the Boeing ATL (Advanced Tactical Laser) Airborne Laser Weapon