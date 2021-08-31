Blackout Defense Zero Trigger: Quick-Reset Competition/Tactical AR-15 Rifle/Carbine/SBR Trigger with Zero Pre-Travel and Zero Post-Travel!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

August 31, 2021

Sorry for the hiatus, everyone, but DefenseReview (DR) is back, and we’re rarin’ to go. The first item on our agenda is a very interesting competition/tactical AR-15 rifle/carbine/SBR (Short Barreled Rifle) flat trigger called the Zero Trigger, and it’s manufactured by an equally interesting aerospace and military defense contractor, Blackout Defense. Also known as the Zero Short Reset Trigger, the Zero Trigger has “zero pre-travel”, “zero post-travel”. AND, it’s claimed to be “smooth, crisp, and fast”.

The following is Blackout Defense’s full description of the Zero Trigger:

“The Zero™ AR-15 trigger uses our patent-pending Zero Travel Feature and unique manufacturing process that guarantees it operates with zero pre- and post-travel and functions with zero interference.

On the design side, hardened set screws are installed through the bottom of the trigger housing and are finely tuned during assembly to mechanically eliminate any take-up and over-travel. In addition, the trigger tail is modified so that the tuning of the rear set screw removes any slop with the selector. On the manufacturing side, the trigger, hammer, and disconnect are EDM cut and then polished with brass wire to a micron finish in all critical contact areas for a friction-less engagement. Finally, the trigger’s reset is both short and positive to facilitate faster shooting during training or competition.

Available in two pull weights and two finish options. Pull weight options include 3 lbs and 4.5 lbs. Finish options for the internal components (trigger, hammer, and disconnect) include all black nitride and all NP3. Black Nitride is a heat treatment process that enhances corrosion resistance, improves lubricity, and leaves a fine black finish on the surface of the metal. NP3 is a plating of electroless nickel co-deposited with Teflon that provides remarkable lubricity and takes on the appearance of the base metal.

In short, all of the features of the Zero™ trigger are designed to offer a shooting experience that is exceptionally smooth, crisp, and fast.”

DR likes that the Zero Trigger comes in two trigger-pull weights (3 lbs or 4.5 lbs), and two “internal component finishes” (Black Nitride or NP3). We also like that it’s a drop-in product, and sports a quick-reset design. Oh, and we also dig the fact that Blackout Defense is located in Arizona, as are many good things.

However, before we were to sign off on the Zero Trigger, we’d want to run it at the range, and that task would fall to DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch, who’s both a retired SOF (Special Operations Forces) operator and an active 3-Gun competitive shooter. If he says it’s good to go, it’s GTG. So, hopefully, we can make that happen.

Company Contact Info:

Blackout Defense

480 N 54th Street, Suite 5

Chandler, Arizona 85226

Phone: 480-781-0573

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://blackoutdefense.com

