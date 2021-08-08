Looking for a Handheld Electromagnetic Rail Gun? Meet the Arcflash Labs GR-1 ‘Anvil’ 8-Stage Semi-Automatic High Voltage Gauss Rifle

By David Crane

Image(s) Credit: Arcflash Labs

August 8, 2021

We here at DefenseReview (DR) are always suckers for futuristic weapons, particularly handheld ones. So, when the Arcflash Labs GR-1 “Anvil” 8-stage semi-automatic high voltage Gauss rifle recently came to out attention, we were admittedly intrigued. While the GR-1 “Anvil” doesn’t really look ready for prime time, yet, it’s still very interesting, and worth a quick piece. It’s essentially a handheld electromagnetic rail gun capable of ” accelerating any ferromagnetic projectile (under 1/2″ in diameter) to 200+ fps, and can deliver up to 75 ft-lbs of muzzle energy.” And, while that may not make the GR-1 the best choice for home defense applications, it’s certainly going to make for some good gunpowder-free fun on the range, or in your basement–not that we’re recommending that.

In fact, not only are we not recommending you fire the GR-1 Anvil in your basement, we’d recommend against it, since it frankly scares us. Why does it scare us? Well, because of this little tidbit on their website: “Full liability waiver must be signed by end user prior to shipment.” That reads “experimental” to us,it certainly looks experimental, and we sure never had to do that when buying a traditional firearm.

Anyway, if you’re willing to take your life in your hands, we’re guessing the GR-1 Gauss Rifle’s a lot of fun to fire. Unfortunately the video we watched on it didn’t show the makers actually firing it at the range, as we were hoping it would. See it here:

But, we did see an earlier developmental coil/Gauss pistol being fired in their shop here:

Oh, and in case you’d like to try their full-auto product, the EMG-01B, they’ve got a page and video on that one too, here.

And, here’s the video by itself:

The following information on the Arcflash GR-1 “Anvil” Gauss Rifle comes from the company’s website:

“GR-1 “ANVIL”

$3,750.00 $3,375.00

AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER w/10% DISCOUNT

75 ft-lb semi-automatic Gauss Rifle

The world’s first handheld Gauss Rifle – (alpha) batch 1

SKU: GR-1-ALPHA

CATEGORIES: ACCELERATORS, FULLY ASSEMBLED GUNS

NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

Lead time: approx. 6 months

For more information, please visit our SHIPPING TABLE

ALPHA PRODUCTION VERSION

– Full liability waiver must be signed by end user prior to shipment

– Please see our updated SHIPPING POLICY as our terms of sale may have changed

– Unit ships with (1) GR-1 Gauss Rifle, (1) Battery Pack, and (1) hard carrying case

– MAGAZINES AND AMMUNITION ARE SOLD SEPARATELY

– CHARGER SOLD SEPARATELY

The Arcflash Labs GR-1 “Anvil” is an 8-stage semi-automatic high voltage Gauss Rifle. It is the most powerful coilgun ever sold to the public, and also (very likely) the most powerful handheld coilgun ever built.

The GR-1 is capable of accelerating any ferromagnetic projectile (under 1/2″ in diameter) to 200+ fps, and can deliver up to 75 ft-lbs of muzzle energy.

The GR-1 uses the world’s most advanced capacitor charging system, a dual Clamped Quasi-Resonant Inverter, which allows the GR-1 to fire up to 20 rounds per minute (at full power) or up to 100 rounds per minute at 50% power.

The GR-1 is capable of accepting 3 different standard projectile lengths (32 mm, 42 mm, and 52 mm) with a unique variable magazine system.

Arcflash Labs recommends the use of 1232, 1242E, or 1252 armatures, but any steel rod, fastener or dowel pin between [11-12.6mm in diameter] and between [30-52mm in length] should work. Please use caution when firing non-OEM armatures and refer to the user manual for guidance before firing. Arcflash Labs is NOT RESPONSIBLE for damage to the unit or personal injury caused by firing non-OEM armatures.

Accelerator Specifications:

Primary power source 6S LiPo (40+ shots per charge)

Power supply 1000W (CQR)

Capacitors 8x HV electrolytic

Switches 9x HV SCR

Projectile 10-12mm x[variable] alloy steel

Armature Capacity 10 round magazines

Rate of fire up to 100 rounds/min

Muzzle velocity 75 m/s

Muzzle energy 85J

Efficiency 2.8%

Physical Dimensions

Barrel length 26”

Bore 0.5”

Physical Dimensions 38.0” x 8.0” x 3.0”

Overall Weight (unloaded, no battery) 20 lbs

Documentation: GR-1 Manual_v1

Device exempt from FCC certification under section 15.103-h: (h) Digital devices in which both the highest frequency generated and the highest frequency used are less than 1.705 MHz and which do not operate from the AC power lines or contain provisions for operation while connected to the AC power lines. Digital devices that include, or make provision for the use of, battery eliminators, AC adaptors or battery chargers which permit operation while charging or that connect to the AC power lines indirectly, obtaining their power through another device which is connected to the AC power lines, do not fall under this exemption. For more information: https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CFR-2010-title47-vol1/pdf/CFR-2010-title47-vol1-sec15-101.pdf“

Company Contact Info:

Arcflash Labs

Email Contact Page: https://arcflashlabs.com/#contact_us

Website: https://arcflashlabs.com

