Cobalt Kinetics Relaunched, Updated BAMF-Pro Competition/Tactical AR-15 Carbines and Pistols in the Works

By David Crane

Image(s) Credit: Cobalt Kinetics

July 31, 2021

Cobalt Kinetics, a company whose products DefenseReview (DR) covered quite a bit a few years ago, is relaunching and updating their BAMF-Pro series of competition/tactical carbines and pistols, and recently issued a press release to that effect, which reads as follows:

Cobalt Kinetics® is BACK and BETTER than ever!

July 23rd, 2021: Cobalt Kinetics, a manufacturer of American Masterpiece firearms; is proud to announce the re-launching of the famed brand. Cobalt started initially in 2014 and immediately became a statement brand by releasing their highly polished, competition grade rifles. Competitive shooters from all different disciplines saw podium level victories with their original Cobalt rifles, and that pedigree for performance is still in Cobalt’s DNA today. With the recent re-launch of the brand Cobalt the new management has taken the opportunity to update the brand to encapsulate consumer needs from all different arenas (Defense, Tactical, LE/MIL, and Competition).

The “Cobalt 2.0” updated series of firearms falls under the BAMF-Pro line of carbines/ pistols, and all of them have received major updates. From incorporating seamless upper receiver to lower receiver fitment, to creating a hybrid-mono handguard system all changes have had the end user in mind. To add to the new thirst for evolution, Cobalt has also teamed up with brands like; Rosco Manufacturing (barrels), Geissele Automatics (triggers), Radian Weapons (charging handles), VLTOR Weapons (A5 [buffer] tube system), B5 Systems (furniture), and SB Tactical (pistol braces). All these items now come as standard OEM pieces when you purchase a BAMF-Pro line rifle/pistol.

As an even SWEETER incentive to run a “Cobalt, Cobalt Kinetics has secured financing through Credova for purchases made directly through their website. You heard right! You can configure your dream build today and not worry about paying it off right away. Head to Cobalt Kinetics to configure your blaster now!

“We are extremely excited to be back and working to bring consumers the “ target=right>best rifle that we can produce. It is a pure joy to be able to do what we love, to provide shooters a platform designed/ built by shooters. We are also excited about being able to offer financing to all perspective Cobalt owners. Having an organization like Credova willing to offer financing in the 2A community is a breath of fresh air. The opportunity to offer this option to our customer gives them the power to purchase a platform that they can use for defense, recreation, etc. Bigger things are on the horizon for our brand, so I would suggest that folks stay tuned.” –Aaron Quinn(Owner/ CEO)

For more information on Cobalt Kinetics and their products go to www.CobaltKinetics.com.

About Cobalt Kinetics®: Cobalt Kinetics is a manufacturer of American Masterpiece firearms. The legacy of the brand stems from deep roots within the competitive shooting sports side and has created a thirst to evolve the platform to encompass the needs of any shooter. Whether it be Defense, Precision, Hunting, MIL/ LE, Cobalt will be working to fill their needs.

Interesting. For the record, DR’s familiar with all the partner companies and accessory products mentioned except Rosco barrels. DR of course looks forward to seeing (and hopefully shooting) the new Cobalt Kinetics BAMF-Pro guns. Hopefully, we can get a BAMF-Pro carbine into DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch’s very capable hands for some range running.

In the meantime, Defense Review will try to obtain some good candid shop (and range) photos and range video of the new guns.

Company Contact Info:

Cobalt Kinetics

615 N 3050 E Suite A6

St. George, UT 84790

Phone: (435) 656-0599

Email: [email protected]

Mon – Fri: 9:00 – 5:00

Sat – Sun: Closed

