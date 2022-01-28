EOTECH Vudu 1-10×28 FFP (First Focal Plane) Tactical Rifle Scope with Vudu SR-4 MOA Reticle, SR-5 MRAD Reticle or LE-5 MRAD Reticle!

by David Crane

January 28, 2022

EOTECH recently introduced the EOTECH Vudu 1-10×28 FFP (First Focal Plane) tactical rifle scope (or “riflescope”) with Vudu SR-4 MOA Reticle, SR-5 MRAD Reticle or LE-5 MRAD Reticle, and it’s pretty interesting.

Here’s the skinny on it from the EOTECH website:

“EOTECH’s Vudu 1-10×28 offers a robust 34mm, one-piece aircraft aluminum tube and single-piece eyepiece that includes a removable throw-lever for fast changes in magnification. The low profile elevation turret includes a push/pull locking system and a capped windage turret for a secure zero. The illuminated, glass-etched reticle and first focal plane design allows for distance estimation at any magnification and lighting condition.

Aircraft Grade

Aircraft-grade aluminum, single-piece construction with anodized finish for extreme durability. Laser-etched adjustment indicators and push- button illumination controls for simple manipulation.

Fog Resistant

Nitrogen gas purging prevents internal fogging over the operating temperature range.

Shock Resistant

The rugged design prevents damage from heavy recoil and rough handling.

Water Resistant

The single-piece tube and o-ring seals prevents moisture and dust from entering the scope even in the harshest environments.

Anti-Reflective Lenses

XC™ high-density, low dispersion glass with anti-reflective coated lenses provides efficient light transmission and unmatched edge-to-edge clarity.

Industrial Design

The sleek scalping design on the one-piece eye-piece allows for greater purchase and faster magnification adjustment and provides a removable throw lever for even better manipulation.

EOTECH Vudu® Characteristics

Low-Profile Tactical Turrets

Ability to re-index to “0”.

Throw Lever

Included for quick magnification changes.

One-Piece Eyepiece

Eyepiece design allows easy, fluid transition from low to high.

Objective Lens

XC High-Density glass for exceptional light transmission and edge-to-edge clarity and resolution.

Push-Button Illumination

Push-button illumination controls, 10 brightness settings and 2-hour auto off.

Vudu SR-4 MOA Reticle

The SR-4 incorporates the iconic EOTECH illuminated speed ring along with a hashmarked inner crosshair reticle that uses MOA subtension lines for ranging holdover and wind compensation. With a 1MOA center aiming dot, the clean sight picture provides improved down range visibility while still allowing the full use of the horizontal and vertical stadia lines for hold-overs and wind calls.

Adjustment Graduation Per Click

0.25 MOA

Adjustment Graduation Per Rotation

40 MOA

Total Elevation Travel

100 MOA

Total Windage Travel

80 MOA

Vudu SR-5 MRAD Reticle

The SR-5 incorporates the iconic EOTECH illuminated speed ring along with a hashmarked inner crosshair reticle that uses MRAD subtension lines for ranging holdover and wind compensation. A Christmas tree style reticle offers a precision 0.25 MRAD center aiming dot and the secondary windage and elevation features allow for precise holds on those longer range shots.

Adjustment Graduation Per Click

0.1 MRAD

Adjustment Graduation Per Rotation

15 MRAD

Total Elevation Travel

29 MRAD

Total Windage Travel

23 MRAD

Vudu LE-5 MRAD Reticle

The LE-5 incorporates the iconic EOTECH illuminated speed ring along with a hashmarked inner crosshair reticle that uses MRAD subtension lines for ranging holdover and wind compensation. A Christmas tree style reticle offers a precision cross-hair and the secondary windage and elevation features allow for precise holds on those longer range shots.

Adjustment Graduation Per Click

0.1 MRAD

Adjustment Graduation Per Rotation

15 MRAD

Total Elevation Travel

29 MRAD

Total Windage Travel

23 MRAD”

