Kalashnikov USA Viskov 7.62X39MM Rifle: Latest AKM/AK-47-Type Tactical Carbine Gets a ‘Tough as Nails’ Hinged Dustcover with Picatinny Rail that will ‘Hold Zero’!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

January 4, 2022

Well, we hope everyone had a great New Years. Now that we’re back, we figured we’d do a quick piece on the new Kalashnikov USA Viskov 7.62x39mm Rifle (looking like a carbine), which sports a RS Regulate 10″ (10-inch) MLOK rail and an UltiMAK M1B MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” top rail for mounting optics and tactical rifle accessories. AND, the Viskov is Kalashnikov USA’s first 7.62x39mm rifle/carbine to feature a hinged dust cover with MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” rail, which the company claims is “tough as nails” and will “hold zero”.

DefenseReview (DR) has published a number of articles on Kalashnikov USA products, since they’ve consistently impressed us. So, we have every reason to believe that the new Viskov 7.62x39mm Kalashnikov AKM/AK-47-type rifle will prove to be a quality product.

Defense Review just hopes Kalashnikov USA will follow it up with a Viskov 5.45x39mm Rifle, since we dig that caliber as well. We’ll try to find out.

The following information comes directly from the Kalashnikov USA website:

“KALASHNIKOV USA VISKOV – 7.62X39MM RIFLE

$2,150.00

SKU: VISKOV7.62

Order today. Ships within three weeks.

Kalashnikov USA is proud to introduce our brand new VISKOV 7.62x39mm rifle. This is the latest rifle to come off our production line. Continuing on Russian heritage and American innovation we started with our KR-103 cold hammer-forged Barrel and built up on that. We added a B5 Systems SOPMOD folding stock along with a Mil-Spec buffer tube and castle nut. We then added the Hogue grip with finger grooves, an Extended charging handle, and safety with manual bolt hold open.

We added an RS Regulate 10 inch MLOK rail and a UltiMAK M1B Picatinny rail to accommodate all your accessory or optic mounting needs. Also, included is a Bravo Company stubby vertical grip and 2 MLOK rails on the left and right side of the firearm. The KUSA BARS advanced micro-optic and 2 point sling has been added to the VISKOV to make this a complete battle rifle package.

The VISKOV is the first Kalashnikov USA 7.62x39mm rifle to offer a hinged dust cover with an integrated 1913 Picatinny rail. This rail will be tough as nails and the dustcover has been tested and will ‘hold zero.’

This rifle is approved and tested by Evan Rosenthal. Available today. Ships within three weeks.

Tech Specs:

Weight: 14 lbs

Dimensions: 44 × 11 × 17 in

Product Type: Firearm

Firearm Type: Rifle

Model: KR-103

Caliber: 7.62x39mm

Magazine: 30 round window magazine

Manufacture: Kalashnikov USA

Made In: USA

Why Kalashnikov USA

Made in the U.S.A. That’s what we’re proud to say. Every firearm Kalashnikov USA makes is made here in Florida under our strong quality control by American workers. The Kalashnikov USA family believes in the products we’re making and we take great pride in delivering the firearms our customers are demanding.”

Company Contact Info:

Kalashnikov USA

3901 NE 12th Ave #400

Pompano Beach FL 33064

Phone: 754-222-1407 Ext. 8125

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://kalashnikov-usa.com

