M13 Industies OC-13 Customized Tactical AK-Type Rifle/Carbine Package for Home Defense Applications: Ready to Go Suppressed!

DefenseReview (DR) just came across an interesting TFBTV Show Time video on M13 Industries custom AK (Kalashnikov AK-47/AKM) builds, and the gun that interested us in particular is their OC-13 tactical AK-type rifle/carbine build, which is a 14.5″-barreled carbine that’s designed to be able to be utilized with a muzzle can (silencer/sound suppressor). The OC-13 comes with the following available options (athough other options are available per customer request: JMac Customs barrel, JMac Customs MOD-2 stock adapter with Magpul (buttstock) or polymer stock or folding stock of your choice, TangoDown or Magpul pistol grip, the new M13 Mag (Magazine)-Drop Release lever, Krebs safety, M13 Charging handle, Sabrewerks 13 Optic platform, SLR Rifleworks tactical handguard and Optic 2 Rail (top rail), JMac Customs GBC-13 combination gas block/front sight, ALG Defense trigger group and M-13 retainer plate, JMac Customs Dead Air brake, and smoothing of all sharp edges for more comfortable handling.

It should be noted that the gun build in the TFB video below is outfitted with a Dead Air Silencers Sandman-S can. DR’s covered Dead Air suppressors in the past (see “Related Articles” below), and we like both the products and the company’s owner.

The reason the M13 Industries OC-13 AK-type carbine build interests us, is that not only do we here at DR like custom/customized AKs quite a bit, but DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch has gon full-AK recently, having transitioned from highly customized tactical ARs (AR-15 carbines). So, he’s all about the latest and greatest in tactical AK carbine accessories and gun builds.

Defense Review will try to get in touch with someone at M13 Industries to find out what else they’re up to over there, and do a follow-up piece at some point. In the meantime, enjoy the video.

Editor’s Note: The TFBTV Video below was recorded at Rifle Dynamics’ Red Oktober Kalashnikov Championship 2021 in Las Vegas, which looks like a great event. Wish we could’ve made it.

