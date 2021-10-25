Strike Industries (SI) Standard Height and Suppressor Height Strike Iron Sights for Glock, Smith & Wesson (S&W) and SIG SAUER Combat/Tactical Pistols!

By David Crane

Image(s) Credit: Strike Industries (SI)

October 25, 2021

DefenseReview (DR) hasn’t written about Strike Industries (SI) products for quite some time, but the new SI Strike Iron Sights in both Standard Height and Suppressor Height variants caught our attention, since they have some interesting design features. The new sights are available for Glock, Smith & Wesson (S&W) and SIG SAUER combat/tactical pistols, whichever floats your ballistic boat.

What’s interesting about the SI Strike Iron Sights is the U-notch rear sight that allows for quick sight alignment and eye focus, as well as the steps placed in the rear of both front and rear sights to prevent or mitigate glare. The rear sight even features a negative angle so the sights back wall looks as dark as possible for optimal sight focus. There’s also a line running down the middle of the rear sight that’s supposed to create a “light illusion” to assist in aiming. All of this sounds interesting, and DR would love to try the new sights out sometime.

Basically, a lot of thought went into the SI Strike Iron Sights’ design, and they’re very reasonably priced. Defense Review wonders of tritium night sight versions of these sights will be offered in the future. We hope so.

The following information on the Strike Iron Sights (Standard Height and Suppressor Height) comes directly from the company’s website:

“Strike Iron Sights – Standard Height

As low as

$26.96

The Strike Iron Sights (Standard Height) give you the best affordable option so you can throw away those plastic (GLOCK™) or boring OEM steel sights. Designed to help with proper sight alignment and keep the shooter’s eyes focused, there is natural light that is seen on both sides of the front sight between the u-notch rear sight. Steps placed in the rear of both sights help angle and reduce unwanted glares or reflections out of your eyes. Lines and angles designed to use natural light reflections and shadow play to keep user’s eye aligned and focused on the target. The rear sight is designed with a negative angle so that the shooter will see the back wall as dark as possible to give total focus on the sights. The line running down the middle of the rear sight is there to catch light from above and create a “line” illusion in which the shooter can use it to assist in aiming. The front sight can be painted to user’s color preference or use glow-in-the-dark paint to customize the look and use of the sights. Made from SUS630 hardened stainless steel, the Strike Iron Sights (Standard Height) is engineered to be as robust as possible while giving you one of the most budget friendly options on the market.

DISCLAIMER: Strike Industries wants to provide the best fit possible. Not all slide rear sight dovetails are made equal, especially the many aftermarket options out there. Strike Iron Sights are semi-drop-in and may need to have some light filing to provide the most universal and proper fitment. Please watch the installation video in the MANUAL/VIDEO section of this product page.

FITMENTS:

-For GLOCK™ Standard Frames: 17,17L,19,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,31,32,33,34,35,37,38,39

-SIG SAUER P320 slides with rear dovetail

-Smith & Wesson M&P®, M&P® M2.0™, SD9 VE™, SD40 VE™”

“Strike Iron Sights – Suppressor Height

As low as

$34.95

The Strike Iron Sights (Suppressor Height) give you an elevated sight picture for a red dot or suppressor pistol setup. The front and rear sights sit at an absolute co-witness position with a slide mounted red dot. Designed to help with proper sight alignment and keep the shooter’s eyes focused, there is natural light that is seen on both sides of the front sight between the u-notch rear sight. Steps placed in the rear of both sights help angle and reduce unwanted glares or reflections out of your eyes. Lines and angles designed to use natural light reflections and shadow play to keep user’s eye aligned and focused on the target. The rear sight is designed with a negative angle so that the shooter will see the back wall as dark as possible to give total focus on the sights. The line running down the middle of the rear sight is there to catch light from above and create a “line” illusion in which the shooter can use it to assist in aiming. The front sight can be painted to user’s color preference or use glow-in-the-dark paint to customize the look and use of the sights. Made from SUS630 hardened stainless steel, the Strike Iron Sights For (Suppressor Height) is engineered to be as robust as possible while giving you one of the most budget friendly options on the market.

DISCLAIMER: Strike Industries wants to provide the best fit possible. Not all slide rear sight dovetails are made equal, especially the many aftermarket options out there. Strike Iron Sights are semi-drop-in and may need to have some light filing to provide the most universal and proper fitment. Please watch the installation video in the MANUAL/VIDEO section of this product page.

FITMENTS:

-For GLOCK™ Standard Frames: 17,17L,19,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,31,32,33,34,35,37,38,39

-SIG SAUER P320 slides with rear dovetail

-Smith & Wesson M&P®, M&P® M2.0™, SD9 VE™, SD40 VE™”

Company Contact Info:

Strike Industries (SI)

P.O. Box 28137

Santa Ana, CA 92799

Email Contact Page: http://strikeindustries.com/shop/index.php/contact/

Website: http://strikeindustries.com

