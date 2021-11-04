Occam Defense Solutions ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Rifle (Carbine) and ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Pistol (with Stabilizing/Arm Brace): Modernized and Optimized Tactical Kalashnikov AK Packages for Home Defense!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit: Occam Defense Solutions Inc.

November 4, 2021

As long as we’re on the subject of tactical AK’s (Kalashnikov AK-47/AKM rifle/carbines) and TFBTV Show Time videos, we might as well do a quick piece on Occam Defense Solutions’ ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Rifle (Carbine) and ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Pistol, as well. Both gun packages look well-outfitted to us. So, assuming they’re well-built too, they look like nice tactical AK packages, albeit a bit pricey…but quality costs.

The overall bent of the guns would appear to be to bring them as close to modern tactical AR (AR-15 carbine/SBR/pistol) shootability as possible in a Kalashnikov package. Both guns are really feature-rich, as you can see below.

Editor’s Note: Occam Defense Solutions is located in MOSCOW, Idaho, which is funny, since they’re in the AK business. Nice touch, guys.

The following (not quite complete) info on the ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Rifle and ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Pistol come directly from the Occam Defense Solutions website:

“ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Rifle Deposit:

Occam Defense Solutions UPC: 605926435648

Availability: We have parts to build. Lead time 6-8 weeks (sometimes as short as 4 weeks or less) Please see video below for details! Please see video below for details!

WE HAVE JUST UPDATED PRICING TO $3000. PLEASE SEE THE VIDEO BELOW FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE PARTS TO BUILD. LEAD TIME CAN BE AS SHORT AS 4 WEEKS.

For CA Compliant Model please choose ODS BRAKE and CA Compliant Grip

The ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Rifle is a revolutionary modification to the AK platform, based around our free float MERC handguard. The MERC free float handguard allows the shooter to stay in the fight for longer and brings the modularity of the AR platform to the AK in a rigid and reliable fashion. Once you place the order, we will contact you to verify the options you have selected and price out any custom requests you may have, including CA compliance.

Specifications:

– 7.62 X 39 American made OCCAM DEFENSE 1:9.5 nitride barrel

(14.5″ Pinned and Welded to 16″- NOT AN NFA ITEM)

– Suppressor Tuned Gas System (will work unsuppressed)

– Key Mount Suppressor Ready Muzzle Device (works with Dead Air and SilencerCo with Kymo adapter)

– Childers Mil-Spec Polish Receiver OR Morrissey Mil-Spec Receiver

– Forged European Parts Kit

– MERC Freefloat Handguard

– ALG Trigger Group

– Stippled Tango Down Grip

– 1913 Rear Stock Interface

– Cerakote Finish

– 30 Round Magazine (Bulgarian Polymer with steel reinforced locking lugs and feed lips or best alternative available)

** Certain accessories shown in product photos may not be available or included**

Color Options: Flat Dark Earth, Olive Drab, Black, Sniper Gray

Muzzle Device Options: Please see this video for a description about the differences between Flash Hiders and Muzzle Brakes on the ODS 1775

*All models come with a black type three anodized MERC Hand Guard and a black type three anodized Hex Stock

ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Pistol Deposit:



Occam Defense Solutions

Availability: We have parts to build. Lead time 6-8 weeks (sometimes as short as 4 weeks or less) Please see video below for details!

WE HAVE JUST UPDATED PRICING TO $3000. PLEASE SEE THE VIDEO BELOW FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE PARTS TO BUILD. LEAD TIME CAN BE AS SHORT AS 4 WEEKS.

The ODS-1775 AKM Pattern Pistol is the brand new variant to the ODS-1775 Rifle. The 1775 Pistol aims to bring the all the best qualities of the 1775 rifle to a smaller, lighter platform. Once you place the order, we will contact you to verify the options you have selected.

These cannot ship to ban states including California.

Specifications:

– 7.62 X 39 American made OCCAM DEFENSE 10.5″ 1:9.5 nitride barrel

– Suppressor Tuned Krinkov-based Gas System (will work unsuppressed)

– Heat Fit Key Mount Suppressor Ready ODS VORTEX Flash Hider (works with Dead Air and SilencerCo with Kymo adapter) Or Heat Fit 5/8-24 Threaded Adapter

– Childers Mil-Spec Polish Receiver OR Morrissey Mil-Spec Receiver

– Forged European Parts Kit

– ODS 1913 PICATINNY REAR TRUNNION Interface

– Pistol Length MERC Freefloat Handguard

– ALG Trigger Group

– Tango Down Grip with stippling

– Cerakote Finish

– 30 Round Magazine – (Bulgarian Polymer with steel reinforced locking lugs and feed lips or best alternative available)

Color Options: Flat Dark Earth, Olive Drab, Black (Shown), Sniper Gray

*All models come with a black MERC Hand Guard

Click on the photos to read descriptions of each part.

The models photographed are shown with options above the base model. The base model pistol does not come with a brace or optics.”

Company Contact Info:

Occam Defense Solutions Inc.

2182 Nursery St, STE L

Moscow, ID 83843

Phone: 208-596-4199

Email Contact Page: https://occamdefense.com/contact/

Website: https://occamdefense.com

ALG Defense

800 E. Walnut Street

North Wales, PA 19454

Phone: 610-635-8937

Fax: 484-388-4373

Email [email protected]

Website: https://algdefense.com

TangoDown

4720 N La Cholla Blvd # 180

Tucson, AZ 85705

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://tangodown.com

© Copyright 2021 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

