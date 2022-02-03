Trijicon VCOG 1–8×28 Riflescope Commercial SCO (Squad Common Optic) for CQB and Whatever the Combat Distance Be (within Reason)!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

February 3, 2022

DefenseReview’s (DR) been on a bit of a combat/tactical optics kick lately (see the “Related Articles” section below), but the fact is, the hits just keep on comin’–and let’s face it, good optics are important. Anyway, the latest one is the Trijicon VCOG 1–8×28 Riflescope Commercial SCO combat/tactical scope, which is apparently the exact same optic as the USMC’s Trijicon Squad Common Optic, minus some minor cosmetic changes to its external laser-etched markings, which is understandable.

The Trijicon VCOG 1–8×28 Riflescope Commercial SCO is of course a bit pricey at an MSRP of $3,150.00 USD as of this writing, but it’s got some impressive performance capability, as explained by Trijicon:

The Trijicon 1-8×28 VCOG® (Variable Combat Optical Gunsight) Commercial SCO is a highly rugged, variable magnification riflescope designed for close quarter battle (CQB) and long distance marksmanship. This offering is functionally identical to the USMC Squad Common Optic (SCO) VCOG. With a forged aircraft-grade 7075-T6 aluminum housing, the VCOG® is nearly indestructible. Superior glass provides exceptional clarity and color with zero distortion. The universal segmented circle / MRAD crosshair dot with wind holds reticle is designed for multi-platform use, accommodating multiple calibers, ammunition weights, and barrel lengths. The first focal plane reticle allows subtensions and drops to remain true at any magnification, allowing the shooter to quickly and accurately apply the correct hold. With ruggedized electronics, the LED reticle is robust enough for any application. Powered by a lithium AA battery (provided), the 1-8×28 VCOG offers a battery life of 633 hours at setting 6. Choose from 11 user-selectable brightness settings, 2 night vision settings, 8 day settings, and 1 super-bright setting. An integrated dial fin allows easy rotation through the magnification range, and a near-constant eye relief means no head or stock position adjustments are needed. Waterproof to 20 meters (66 ft.).

Reads pretty impressive.

The Trijicon VCOG 1–8×28 Riflescope Commercial SCO can of course be used for CQB/CQC (Close Quarters Battle/Close Quarters Combat), but it really comes into its own at longer distances of around 300-500 yards, give or take a bit less or a bit more, generally speaking.

DR doesn’t need to tell you that the Trijicon VCOG riflescopes have excellent reputations, and that the Marines wouldn’t choose a combat optic that didn’t deliver for their needs. So, the VCOG 1–8×28 Riflescope Commercial SCO seems like a no-brainer excellent choice for anyone looking for proven 1-8x (power) tactical scope, provided they can afford it.

Oh, and did we mention that it comes with a Larue Tactical LT799 Mount and Tenebraex® Flip Caps? Well, it does.

Defense Review likes Trijicon VCOG’s generally, so we dig the SCO variant of it becoming available to the public. So, if you’ve got the dough, you might just want to check out the SCO</a., ya’ know?

Company Contact Info:

Trijicon

49385 Shafer Avenue

P. O. Box 930059

Wixom, Michigan

48393-0059 US

Toll Free: 1-800-338-0563

Local: 1-248-960-7700

Fax 1-248-960-7725

Email Contact Page: https://www.trijicon.com/contact-us

Website: https://www.trijicon.com

© Copyright 2022 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This content/material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without first receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

EOTECH Vudu 1-10×28 FFP (First Focal Plane) Tactical Rifle Scope with Vudu SR-4 MOA Reticle, SR-5 MRAD Reticle or LE-5 MRAD Reticle!

Vortex Optics Razor HD Gen III 6-36×56 FFP (Front Focal Plane) Riflescope Combat/Tactical Rifle Scope with EBR-7D (MOA) Reticle Unveiled!

Unity Tactical FAST MRO Optic Mount for Trijicon MRO and MRO HD Red Dot Reflex Sights Give You a More Natural Heads-Up Shooting Position for Faster Tactical Rifle/Carbine/SBR Shooting!

Theon Sensors Thermis CS Thermal Clip-On Sight (TCS) Thermal Imaging System Wins UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Contract for Sniper In-Line Low Light System (SILLS) – Long Wave InfraRed (LWIR) Thermal Sight ‘Weapon Sight 2’

Elbit Systems Assault Rifle Combat Application System (ARCAS): Revolutionary Combat Capability for Infantry Warfighters?

Smart Shooter SMASH Family of Fire Control Systems (FCS): Smart Weapon Sight Systems for Kinetically Engaging and Neutralizing Enemy Combatants, Vehicles and Drone Aircraft!