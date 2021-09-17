Elbit Systems Assault Rifle Combat Application System (ARCAS): Revolutionary Combat Capability for Infantry Warfighters?

By David Crane

Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems has developed an AI rifle optic/scope called the Assault Rifle Combat Application System, or ARCAS, for short, that can potentially give infantry soldier’s a very real combat advantage. Here’s how ARCAS works, according to the company:

“An AI-powered computer is integrated into the assault rifle’s forward grip, running innovative software and a range of applications. The miniaturized computer unit receives and processes data collected from the soldier’s field of view (as perceived by the EO sight), tactical information from C2 systems, data from other ARCAS users in the team and the rifle’s mechanical information. The combat information is presented to the soldier as an intuitive augmented reality layer on top of the scenery that is seen through the EO sight or the helmet mounted eyepiece. Soldiers operate the system using a joystick button placed on the rifle’s forward grip and a Graphical User Interface inspired by the gaming world.”

ARCAS will reportedly effectively allow infantry warfighters/soldiers to see and engage targets around the corner, without exposing their bodies to enemy fire. This is accomplished with the use of an eyepiece, and the ARCAS system can utilize a thermal/IR (Infrared), night vision device, or presumably even a fused thermal/night vision system. ARCAS can also reportedly interface with electro-optical (EO) sights and “third party applications”. Editor’s Note: DefenseReview (DR) readers might remember our coverage a long time ago of another Israeli-developed shoot-around-the-corner weapon system called Corner Shot.

Elbit Systems Unveils ARCAS: AI-Powered, Computerized Solution for Assault Rifles: The innovative system transforms assault rifles into digital networked combat machines

Haifa, Israel, September 9, 2021 – Elbit Systems announced today the unveiling of the ARCAS, a built-in computerized Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered system that interfaces with the rifle’s Electro-Optical (EO) sight, with a helmet mounted eyepiece and with the rifle’s assemblies, providing soldiers with real-time intuitive actionable combat information. ARCAS transforms assault rifles into digital, networked combat machines enabling a step change in the lethality, mission effectiveness and survivability of dismounted soldiers in both day and night.

ARCAS provides infantry and Special Operation warriors with combat capabilities that were not available for them before, including: passive range measurement, automatic ballistic correction, detection of fire sources, video motion detection, the ability to shoot around the corner and from the hip, interface with tactical Command and Control (C2), navigation assistance, friend or foe identification, tracking of stoppage and ammunition and weapon zeroing without the need for live fire.

An AI-powered computer is integrated into the assault rifle’s forward grip, running innovative software and a range of applications. The miniaturized computer unit receives and processes data collected from the soldier’s field of view (as perceived by the EO sight), tactical information from C2 systems, data from other ARCAS users in the team and the rifle’s mechanical information. The combat information is presented to the soldier as an intuitive augmented reality layer on top of the scenery that is seen through the EO sight or the helmet mounted eyepiece. Soldiers operate the system using a joystick button placed on the rifle’s forward grip and a Graphical User Interface inspired by the gaming world.

Oren Sabag, General Manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR, commented: “ARCAS is another important building block in our advanced portfolio of solutions for dismounted soldiers. The development of this new solution is part of our continuous effort and R&D investments aimed at enabling a step-change in the effectiveness and survivability of infantry and Special Forces”.

Designed in an open architecture approach, ARCAS has two configurations. It can include a thermal or low light sight as part of the system, and is capable of interfacing to any existing EO sight. ARCAS can run additional and third party applications depending on the customer’s operational needs and requirements.

