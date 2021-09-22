Advanced Armament Corporation (AAC) Silencers/Sound Suppressors is Back in Business with Brand Relaunch

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

September 22, 2021

DefenseReview (DR) just found out about this. Apparently, well-known silencer/sound suppressor manufacturer Advanced Armament Corp. (AAC) is back in the game after being spun off from the great Remington Outdoor Company bankruptcy dissolution of 2020, and DR’s glad to hear it. AAC was acquired at auction by JJE Capital Holdings, LLC, who purchased AAC’s intellectual property AND brand name, and it sounds like JJE wants to do right by the brand.

Here’s the official press release on it:

“Advanced Armament Corporation, known as “The Silent Authority” and the pioneering leader in firearm sound suppression since 1994, has just announced a major organizational relaunch and restructure of this trusted suppressor brand. This brand initiative represents a fresh, new chapter for the organization and its loyal consumers, as well as for the advancement of firearm suppressor technology, service, and innovation in the military, law enforcement, and civilian markets.

JJE Capital Holdings, which owns several brands in the shooting and outdoor industries, recently purchased Advanced Armament Corporation with the mission to strengthen the brand and to reaffirm its dedication to customer support while building on its core strengths of producing reliable, premium-performance suppressors for the modern military warfighter, defense professionals, and shooting enthusiasts across the nation. To maintain brand continuity and to ensure forward engineering and customer service under the newly established Advanced Armament Company brand, AAC will be staffed with a deep bench of suppressor industry professionals and AAC alumni, including Senior Program Manager Ben Bachmeier.

“We are fortunate to have acquired the former Advanced Armament Corporation intellectual property and brand name,” said Bachmeier, “this has given us the opportunity to start fresh with people who have been involved with and have been passionate about this brand for a long time, including myself. It is my intention to take care of the people that have, over the years, helped propel the AAC brand to its leading position in the industry.”

With the establishment of the new Advanced Armament Company comes a renewed commitment to quality manufacturing and attention to customer needs. AAC will provide service and repair of all legacy suppressors from the Advanced Armament Corporation brand and provide a new Lifetime Warranty for all new suppressors manufactured under the relaunched Advanced Armament Company brand.

As part of the brand relaunch, AAC will be updating its website in the coming months and standing up a new Customer Service Center at its corporate and operational headquarters in Huntsville, AL.

“The consumer is our main focus,” Bachmeier continued, “whether it is servicing current AAC products already in the field or developing new products based on what our customers need for their specific professional, competitive, or recreational shooting endeavors. And to our existing customers, we want to say that AAC hears you and we are going to do everything we can to take care of you…now and into the future.”

For more information on AAC’s current line of professional-grade centerfire rifle and pistol suppressors or to learn more about purchasing a suppressor through AAC, visit Advanced-Armament.com.”

Defense Review looks forward to seeing AAC’s latest muzzle cans, and we wish them much success.

Company Contact Info:

Advanced Armament Corp.

1816 Remington Circle SW,

North Dock Bay F

Huntsville, AL 35824

USA

Product questions, Parts & Repair

Phone: 770.925.9988

https://www.advanced-armament.com/

Wholesale / Distributor Sales

Inside Sales Division

Phone: 1.844.700.0870

Fax: 1.336.548.7830

Mon-Fri 8:00 AM-5:00 PM EST

JJE Capital Holdings, LLC

3850 Fernandina Road

Columbia, SC 29210

Phone: 803.567.6400

[email protected]

Website: https://jjech.com

