Noisefighters Panobridge Mk1 Dual-Rotation PVS-14 Night Vision Monocular Bridge Provides up to 75 Degrees of Panoramic Field of Vision (FOV)!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Photo(s) Credit: Noisefighters and TheFirearmBlog

May 14, 2021

This one’s interesting. A company called Noisefighters has a pretty nifty dual PVS-14 bridge called the Panobridge Mk1 that gives the wearer up to 75 degrees of panoramic field of vision, or “FOV”. The to going from 40 degrees to 75 degrees is to angle the PVS-14 monoculars about 15 degrees outward for a total angle of about 30 degrees. However, unlike the old Insight Technologies PVS-25 fixed-angle binocular night vision device (NVD) that accomplished roughly the same thing, the Noisefighters Panobridge Mk1 allows for articulation, so you can actually adjust the angle of the two monoculars’ panning, and thus the FOV. Noisefighters calls this “AFOV”, or “Adjustable Field Of View”.

The Noisefighters Panobridge Mk1 is 3D printed using high-quality polymer that looks pretty indestructible. Noisefighters owner Neal Brace reportedly has a video demonstrating this, although DefenseReview (DR) hasn’t seen it yet. And, here’s the kicker, it only weighs 1.5 ounces, total, making it the “lightest bridge mount ever offered”. There’s more: “With lightweight monoculars attached, like those with Nightline, Inc. NL914C Power Packs installed, it is possible to achieve panoramic night vision with a total weight of 22.5 oz with two CR-123A batteries installed,” says Noisefighters. Not bad.

Here’s what Noisefighters says about the product itself:

Panobridge™ is a first-of-its-kind night vision bridge mount that provides up to 75 degrees field of view with milspec AN/PVS-14s, yet it weighs 25% less than a single milspec J-Arm. Introducing an entirely new way to see more of the dark.

The patent pending Noisefighters Panobridge provides a panoramic night vision image by exploiting the brain’s ability to merge split images from two outward-angled monoculars into one cohesive picture. The so-called tube effect that is traditionally experienced with single or dual intensifiers is eliminated. With our innovative AFOV (Adjustable Field of View) mechanism and resulting wide-view image, you can enjoy vastly improved situational awareness and the feeling like you’re not even looking through image intensifying tubes.

Whether it’s driving a vehicle and seeing through nearly the entire windshield or clearing a building and not missing an unexpected visitor coming down the stairs in your periphery, the Noisefighters Panobridge will open up new possibilities for efficient and safe work at night, allowing you to focus more on the task at hand and less on panning and scanning for threats or points of interest.

Importantly, users can switch back to traditional straight-ahead tube orientation when desired.

And, here’s what YouTuber Nightwalker has to say about it:

What Noisefighters has managed to do with the Panobridge is incredible. The fact that I can stow a lightweight, compact, panoramic night vision goggle in my cargo pocket is game changing. The Panobridge presents the first worthwhile alternative to quad tube goggles that I’ve found. It is simple and tough, and by integrating standard AN/PVS-14 monoculars, it eliminates many logistical headaches.” -Retired Master Sergeant Bob Keller, owner of Gamut Resolutions training group and a ten year member of the U.S. Army 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment – Delta (Delta Force).

Most people and organizations can’t afford quad tube goggles. The Panobridge, coupled with two AN/PVS-14s, is the first alternative to quad tube goggles that I can now recommend for those looking for panoramic night vision.” – Jon “Mochabear” Dufresne, owner of Kinetic Consulting training group, a former U.S. Army Ranger, and current executive protection and law enforcement consultant who is additionally on staff with Sage Dynamics.

The Panobridge is the best thing to happen to PVS-14 users in a very long time, with its extremely light weight and its wider field of view on demand.

Hat Tip: TheFireArmBlog.com

Company Contact Info:

Noisefighters

11901 Fulton ST. E

Suite B #1

Lowell, MI 49331

Phone: 616-226-3551

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://noisefighters.com

© Copyright 2021 DefenseReview.com (DR). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links. If you are reading this article anywhere other than DefenseReview.com, please email us the website address/URL (where the unauthorized DR article reprint is located) at defrev (at) gmail (dot) com. Thank you.

Related Articles:

TNVC/Chromatra ColorTAC CVA-14 Color Night Vision Module for PVS-14 Monocular: Gemini 2-Channel Colorizing Tech Turns Green to Full Color Night Vision! (Video!)

Adams Industries (AI)/Tactical Night Vision Company TNVC Sentinel Night Vision Goggle (NVG)/Imaging System: Up-Armored AN/AVS-6/9 (ANVIS 6/9) NVG for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) (Video!)

US Night Vision (USNV) iTelligent iPhone 4/4S / AN/PVS-14 Night Vision/I2 Monocular Adapter at SHOT Show 2012: Shoot Clandestine I2 Combat Video, Then Email or SMS Text It! (Video!)

Tactical Night Vision Company TNVC GoPro NVG (Night Vision Goggle) Adapter for GoPro HERO 4 Series and HERO Session Waterproof Camera Systems

Tactical Night Vision Company (TNVC) Universal Re-Focus Ring (RFR) Flip-Down/Flip-Up Lens for Night Observation Devices (NODS): Instantly Refocus Your Monocular or Goggle During Tactical Night Ops

Infrared/Night Vision Fusion HMD Developed for Future Force Warrior (FFW)

TNVC TNV/PVS-14 Tactical Night Vision Monocular (NVM) System for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions: More Modular, More Versatile

US Night Vision (USNV) iTelligent 4×32 ACOG Adapter for AN/PVS-14, iPhone with Exclusive ULTEM iPhone Adapter, or iPad: Turn Your ACOG into a Night Vision Weapon Sight! (Video!)

US Night Vision (USNV) iTelligent iPad 3 Tablet Night Vision and Optics Adapter and iPhone 4/4S Smartphone Adapter for Sniper Spotting Scopes: Snipers Get the Tablet-Vision/Video Advantage! (Video!)