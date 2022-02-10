Pulsar Proton FXQ30 Thermal Imaging Front Attachment Kit: Instantly Turns Your Daytime Combat/Tactical Rifle Scope into a Thermal/IR (Infrared) Scope!

By David Crane

February 10, 2022

As long as we’re still on a (latest and greatest) riflescope binge, we might as well also mention the rather interesting and nifty Pulsar Proton FXQ30 Thermal Imaging Front Attachment Kit that instantly transforms your daytime combat/tactical rifle scope into a fully functional thermal/IR (InfraRed) scope. Not only is it lightweight and compact, but it also allows you to maintain your zero. Your new thermal/IR capability is brought to you via the Proton FXQ30’s “highly sensitive 384×288 px @ 17µ sensor with NETD <40 mK”, an HD AMOLED display, and a refresh rate of 50 Hz.

DefenseReview (DR) really digs this thing, at least on paper. The Pulsar Proton FXQ30 Thermal Imaging Front Attachment Kit looks like one hell of a little quick-attach thermal/IR sight package. Check out Pulsar’s video on it below:

There’s a lot more info on it, of course, but we’ll let the good folks at Pulsar give you the rest:

“Pulsar Proton FXQ30 Thermal Imaging Front Attachment Kit

– $3,629.97 [USD MSRP]

Description:

Transform your daytime scope into a fully functional thermal sight!

As soon as the sun sets, the time comes for the Pulsar Proton FXQ30. With new compact thermal front attachment, it takes minimum effort for your daytime scope to transform into a ready-to-use thermal sight, with no need for additional zeroing.

Lightweight and Compact

When you are out stalk hunting every gram counts. With the lightweight and compact Proton FXQ30, you will not only avoid burdening yourself, but also retain the rifle and scope balance you are used to.

Maintain Zeroing

Proton FXQ30 is attached to the daytime scope with the help of the Pulsar’s PSP (Precise Screen Positioning) adapter. After mounting and adjusting the Proton for the first time, you don’t need to adjust it again. The PSP adapter allows for extremely quick mounting of Proton on and off the scope, while the precise screen positioning mechanism ensures the display with thermal image is ideally centered within the scope’s field of view.

The layout of optical and electrical components in combination with extremely accurate optical and firmware alignment enables the hunter to avoid any additional compensation or adjustments due to the front attachment “sitting” in front of the scope’s objective lens.

Versatility

Proton FXQ30 works best with 1.5–4x magnification and with the PSP-adapter, you can attach it to scopes with a lens diameter between 40mm and 56mm. This means you can use Proton with most popular scopes, such as 1.5–6×42, 2–8×42, 3–9×40, 2–12×50, 3–12×56.

And if you find yourself in need of a spotting scope, you can transform your front attachment into a thermal monocular in mere seconds, by simply unmounting your Proton from the daytime scope and connecting it to a Pulsar 5х30 В monocular.

Ease of use

The Proton’s modern thermal objective lens does not require focusing. Both target and background will be in focus as close as 15 meters away. All control buttons are within reach on this compact device. Moreover, the optional Bluetooth remote control lets you forget about them altogether. You can comfortably attach the remote control to the gunstock duplicating the front attachment control.

Premium functionality

Despite its small size, the Proton FXQ30 houses premium class components and functionalities:

Highly sensitive 384×288 px @ 17µ sensor with NETD <40 mK

Shock proof magnesium alloy body with waterproof rating of IPX7 and recoil rated up to .375 H&H, 12-Gauge and 9.3×64

Integrated photo and video recorder with 16 GB internal memory

HD AMOLED display

8 color pallets

Integration with iOS and Android devices

Specifications:

Product Dimensions, mm Weight, oz

Proton FXQ30 Attachment (with APS5 battery) 119х58х75 mm 13.4 oz.

PSP-56 Ring Adapter 75х85х85 mm 6.35 oz.

Pulsar 5x30B Monocular 130х47х51 mm 6.0 oz.”

Company Contact Info:

Pulsar

2201 Heritage Pkwy

Mansfield, Texas 76063

Phone: 1-817-761-1771

Email: [email protected]

Email Contact Page: https://support.pulsarnv.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360001340011

Website: https://pulsarnv.com

