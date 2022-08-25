Limited-Edition LWRC/Orion Training Group (OTG) IC-A5 Rifle (Tactical AR-15 Carbine, Really) in Bazooka Green Cerakote: Nice Lookin’ Gun with Lots of Nice Features, and Fully-Ambidextrous!

By David Crane

Image(s) Credit(s): Louisiana Firearms and Garand Thumb

August 25, 2022

Here at DefenseReview (DR), we like cool tactical AR’s (AR-15 carbine/SBR’s), and we like the color green, so the new Limited-Edition LWRC/OTG IC-A5 Rifle (tactical AR-15 carbine, really) , is right up our ballistic alley. Based on LWRCI’s rifles developed to meet the U.S. Army Individual Carbine program requirements, the LWRC/OTG IC-A5 Rifle was recently featured in Garand Thumb’s “Urban Combat Survival CQB and Room Clearing. Urban Survival” video shot in conjunction with Orion Training Group (OTG) (see embedded video below), and it’s just a nice looking gun with lots of nice features. It’s just a very nice high-end (adjustable) short-stroke gas piston/op-rod-driven 5.56mm NATO (5.56x45mm NATO) tactical AR carbine witha a fully-ambidextrous lower receiver for optimum ergonomics.

The LWRC/OTG IC-A5 Rifle also sports a “NiCorr treated cold Hammer Forged spiral fluted barrel that is 20% lighter than unfluted barrels of the same diameter”, which is nice on a 16″-barreled gun (16.1″, really). Cutting that much weight off the front of a 16″ carbine is a good thing, as it makes handling and maneuvering the gun easier.

And, as mentioned above, DR also digs the IC-A5 Rifle’s “Bazooka Green” Cerakote coating.

The only downside of the IC-A5 Rifle is that quality doesn’t come cheap. MSRP on it is $2,880.00 USD, which is no joke, but not unreasonable, considering the quality and features. Oh, and the IC-A5 Rife’s only available from Louisiana Firearms, which is now taking pre-orders on it.

Editor’s Note: Defense Review doesn’t know exactly how limited the IC-A5 Rifle is. Otherwise, we woud’ve included that information.

The folliowing info on the IC-A5 Rifle comes from the Louisiana Firearms website:

“LIMITED EDITION LWRC/OTG IC-A5 Rifle in Bazooka Green

as featured in the Garand Thumb/Orion Training Group Urban Combat Survival CQB and Room Clearing 7/31/22 Video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ca9IolhUjgA

*Preorders for this rifle will become available here on August 24th at 1PM Central Standard Time.

*Rifles will ship from LWRC in the first week of October 2022.

– 2 Position Adjustable Gas Block

– Patented Short-Stroke Adjustable Gas-Piston System

– 16″ Spiral Fluted Nicorr Treated 5.56mm Barrel

– Ambidextrous Charging Handle

– Black Rail Panels

– Bazooka Green Cerakote

– Magpul CTR Stock

– Magpul K2+ Pistol Grip

– Fully Ambidextrous Lower

Product Description

Directly descended from the rifles developed by LWRC to meet the requirements for the U.S. Army Individual Carbine program, the IC-A5 is built for high performance.

The IC-A5 is the latest model in the IC – Individual Carbine series. Customers called for an adjustable gas block and the longer 12” SPR style rail system on the same rifle. LWRC listened- the IC-A5 is designed with a low profile 2 position adjustable gas block allowing the shooter to compensate for running a suppressor with the added benefit of the longer modular rail system.

The upper rail section on the IC-A5 is an aesthetically pleasing special cutback version which allows us to use the low profile gas block and at the same time keep the full 12” modular rails available on the sides and bottom of the hand guards. This IC-A5 brings together features of both the IC Enhanced and the IC-SPR in one package.

Like all IC models the IC-A5 is constructed using the highest quality materials, built on LWRC’s patented self-regulating short-stroke gas piston system, machined from materials that belong to the super alloy family of steel alloys most often used in aerospace, LWRC raises the bar on reliability and ease of maintenance- delivering the highest level of performance. The gas-piston system can be accessed quickly by loosening two thumb screws.

Dual Control fully ambidextrous lower receiver includes bolt catch and release, magazine release and fire control access from both sides of the IC-A5. LWRC Enhanced Fire Control Group comes standard. Our investment castings are x-rayed for imperfections and nickel-boron coated for a smooth crisp trigger pull with positive reset.

The LWRC IC-A5 uses manufactured- NiCorr treated cold Hammer Forged spiral fluted barrel that is 20% lighter than unfluted barrels of the same diameter. The increased surface area reduces heat – speeds up cooling. Nickel-boron coated bolt carrier delivers unparalleled wear resistance, corrosion resistance and permanent lubricity.

The LWRC IC-A5 comes complete with, LWRC Skirmish Back Up Iron Sights, LWRC Ambidextrous Charging Handle, Magpul CTR Stock, Magpul MOE+ Grip and A2 Birdcage flash hider.

IC-A5- the Individual Carbine – impressively improved- showing that, at times, evolution can be accelerated.

SPECIFICATIONS

– MANUFACTURER: LWRCI

– MODEL: IC-A5

– CALIBER/GAUGE: 5.56mm

– CERAKOTE FINISH: Bazooka Green

– BARREL LENGTH: 16.1”

– OVERALL LENGTH: 32-35″

– CAPACITY: 30rds

– LENGTH: 32-32.5”

– MUZZLE THREADS: 1/2×28 TPI

– RIFLING: 1:7” RH”

Company Contact Info:

Louisiana Firearms

Phone: 225-678-5903

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.louisianafirearms.net

LWRC International, LLC (LWRCI)

Cambridge, MD 21613

Phone: 410-901-1348

Email Contact Page: https://www.lwrci.com/Contact-Us_ep_5.html

Website: https://www.lwrci.com

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST

Orion Training Group (OTG)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.oriontraininggroup.com

