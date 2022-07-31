Maxim Defense MD-9 Series 9mm Short Barreled Rifles and Pistols for Home Defense Applications!

By David Crane

July 31, 2022

DefenseReview’s (DR) been following and covering Maxim Defense products for awhile now (see “Related Articles” section below), so we’re always glad to see new products get introduced by the company. The latest the Maxim Defense MD-9 (also written MD9) 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO weapons series, comprised of the MD9:905CS with Maxim CQB stock telescoping/collapsible buttstock, MD9:905CP with Maxim CQB brace arm brace, and MD9:905CPS with Maxim CQB pistol system (buffer tube).

Barrel length is 5.8″ (5.8 inches) to optimize performance/velocity with 124gr FMJ (Full Metal Jacket) ammo, so you’ll need a Form 4 for the MD9:905CS SBR (Short Barreled Rifle) variant. Speaking of this variant (DR’s personal favorite), here’s the company’s literature on it from their website:

“MD9:905CS

When you’re looking for Maxim Defense ingenuity in a new standard AR-9, the MD-9 is your answer. The MD-9 was engineered to fit the growing demand for cutting-edge AR9 style rifles for today’s Military and commercial market.

For increased comfort and versatility every MDX features our free-floating barrel with our custom handguard. These handguards provide a monolithic-like upper receiver platform and M-Slot compatibility.

FEATURES

– Flash hider.

– M-Rax and M-Slot compatible handguard.

– Military grade materials.

– 5.8” barrel.

– ALG Combat trigger.

– Radian charging handle and selector.

– Maxim CQB stock.

– Ambidextrous magazine release.

– Fully floated barrel.

– Last round hold open.

SPECIFICATIONS

Caliber: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9x19mm Parabellum

Barrel Thread Pitch:. . . . . . . .. . . . . . . ½-28

Material Composition:. . . . . . . . . . . . . 7075 Aluminum & tool steel

Finish:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Nitride / Type III Anodizing

Barrel Length:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.8” [147.32mm] Overall Length:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20” [508mm] (collapsed stock)

Weight: . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6lb 1oz [2.75kg] Barrel Material:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4150 CrMoV

Muzzle Velocity:. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,150 FPS (Federal FMJ 124gr)

FUNCTIONS

– Receives all Glock 9mm pattern magazines, G19 and longer.

– MIL-SPEC+ coatings and materials.

– Fully and easily serviceable.

– Disassembles with common tools.”

Company Contact Info:

Maxim Defense

1265 Kuhn Dr. Ste 100

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Office Phone: 239-580-7800

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.maximdefense.com

