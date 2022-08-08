Empire Pointman P320 AXG – Redline: Customized SIG SAUER P320 High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Home Defense

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

August 7, 2022

A company called Empire is offering a highly customized SIG SAUER P320 9mmm combat/tactical pistol package called The Pointman P320 AXG – Redline, and it looks pretty interesting. DefenseReview’s (DR) been covering the P320 for quite some time now (see “Related Articles” section below), and this is one of the most extensive custom packages we’ve seen for it.

Here’s what you get with the Empire Pointman P320 AXG – Redline custom pistol package (from the company’s website):

“- SIG P320 3.9”

– POINTMAN Machined OEM Slide – Complete

– STILETTO Trigger

– KOTE Grips

– KATANA Magwell

– Suppressor Height Black Out Rear & Fiber Optic Front Sight

– Choice of Optic Cut – You can send in your optic to have it mounted prior to shipping

– Custom Laser Cut Pelican Case

– 2 Magazines”

So, how accurate and reliable is The Pointman P320 AXG – Redline? Well, a writer named Matt E just wrote a piece on The Firearm Blog (TFB) about it, and writes that he didn’t have a single malfunction in “roughly” 2,300 rounds of “mostly LAX remanufactured 115gr ammunition as well as Federal American Eagle 115gr”, and achieved .75-1″ (.75-1-inch) groups with a Holosun 509T mini red dot (or green dot) combat optic/pistol sight at 25 yards, which is pretty impressive. While DR doesn’t have any experience with the Holosun 509T mini red dot pistol sight out there, there’s no arguing with the reported range results.

Obviously, once that sight’s properly zeroed, it gets the job done, at least in a shooting range environment…but an adverse-conditions combat environment is very different, so we’re not sure how that sight would hold up in the latter situation. It would take someone like DR writer/contributor and chief new product tester Jeff Gurwitch to sign off on it for us to trust the Holosun 509T for combat. Nothing against Holosun. We’re just not aware of any battle-proofing of that sight. Fortunately, you can also get The Pointman P320 AXG – Redline cut for a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro or Trijicon RMR, if you prefer.

While we here at Defense Review are primarily Glock guys, prefering to carry a Glock 19 (G19) or Glock 17 (G17), we also like to keep an open mind, and the Empire Pointman P320 AXG – Redline looks like one very cool 9mm combat/tactical pistol package for both concealed carry (CCW) and home defense…assuming you can afford it.

As of this writing, MSRP on the package is $1,595.99 USD. That price appears to include the gun.

Company Contact Info:

Empire

Email Contact Page: https://empirepbf.com/pages/contact

Website: https://empirepbf.com

SIG SAUER, Inc.

72 Pease Boulevard

Newington, NH 03801

Phone: 603-610-3000

Fax: 603-610-3001

Email Contact Page: https://www.sigsauer.com/customer-service-contact/

Website: https://www.sigsauer.com

SIG SAUER Academy Pro Shop

233 Exeter Road

Epping, NH 03042p

Phone: 603-610-3456

Fax: 603-610-3401

SIG SAUER Academy

233 Exeter Road

Epping, NH 03042

Phone: 603-610-3400

Fax: 603-610-3401

Email: [email protected]

