Gas Defeating Charging Handle for Silenced/Suppressed Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR’s: Say Bye Bye to Blow Back Gas in Your Face!

It’s no secret that we here at DefenseReview (DR) are big fans of muzzle cans (silencers/sound suppressors). That said, we also don’t like gas in our face, specifically blow back gas when running our guns (tactical AR-15 carbine/SBR’s) suppressed. That’s where the new Silencerco Gas Defeating Charging Handle (GDCH) comes in, as it significantly mitigates and seemingly virtually eliminates said blow back gas face-smashing you. Don’t believe us? Then watch Silencerco’s promotional video on it below, which makes it look like the GDCH is indeed good to go.

So, how does the Silencerco GDCH do it? It does it with the help of a (U-shaped) O-ring, of course. What ‘d you think it was, magic? Nope, it’s just intelligent design and logical problem solving. The following info on the Silencerco GDCH comes directly from the company’s website:

The Silencerco Gas Defeating Charging Handle has a proprietary design feature that incorporates an O-ring seal to prevent gas from escaping from the most prominent point of egress. This seal mitigates the amount of gas that is blown back into the shooter’s face, creating a more comfortable and enjoyable shooting experience.

In addition to significantly redirecting blow back, the Silencerco GDCH offers ambidextrous and oversized levers for a smooth process when charging or clearing a rifle. It is completely manufactured in-house and is machined from aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum. Shooters can utilize the GDCH with all common chamberings for the AR-15 platform.

DR’s been covering Silencerco products for quite a long time now (see “Related Articles” section below), and they always strike us as being very high quality, functional, and nice looking. The Silencerco Gas Defeating Charging Handle is no different. This product looks really well-designed to us.

So, if you’re gonna run a can, you might as well do it like a smart man…with a GDCH.

