Wilson Combat SFT9 Solid-Body-Aluminum-Frame High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical 1911 Commander Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Home Defense!

Well, this one’s interesting. Wilson Combat just released an interesting solid-body-aluminum-frame high-capacity 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO combat/tactical 1911 commander-length pistol called the SFT9, and it looks pretty good, at least in the company’s promotional video on it (see below). DefenseReview (DR) likes high-capacity 1911 pistols, AND we like 9mm, so assuming this gun works as advertised (i.e., that it’s indeed reliable, accurate and durable), we kind of have to like the SFT9.

The Wilson Combat SFT9 holds 15+1 rounds of ammo, which is good, and it featurs a fluted chamber for optimum reliability. A fluted chamber, first made famous by Heckler & Koch in their P7 series 9mm pistols, essentially floats the case right out of the chamber and ejection port after firing, making it incredibly easy to extract. In fact, a P7 series pistol will still function/operate without its extractor present.

The SFT9’s aluminum frame features Wilson’s TRAK Grip texturizing for achieving a solid grip on the gun and optimal recoil management, and looks well designed and executed.

The Wilson Combat SFT9’s trigger pull weight is listed as a “crisp” 3.5-4.5 lbs, which is good.

DR also likes the look of the SFT9’s flush-cut, reverse-crowned 4.25″ commander-length barrel and Wilson Combat Battlesight with red fiber optic front sight.

The following info on the Wilson Combat SFT9 pistol comes directly from the company’s website:

“This new double stack 9mm handgun offers a unique blend of classic double stack design mixed with modern reliability enhancements that improve handling and shooting performance for shooters of all skill levels.

DURABLE

The foundation of the [Wilson Combat] SFT9 begins as a solid block of the highest quality T6-7075 Aluminum that is precision machined on computer controlled machining centers until all that remains is the finished one-piece solid frame. The solid frame design is more rugged than other firearm designs with a modular grip/frame construction and thinner, with a width of only 1.155 inches. The reduced diameter of the Wilson Combat Solid Frame along with the TRAK grip strap texture improves recoil control and reduces muzzle flip during rapid fire.

DEPENDABLE

The Commander length Slide and Barrel are precisely machined in-house at our facility in Berryville, Arkansas where our gunsmiths then handfit each 4¼ inch Match-Grade Bushing style Barrel for a lifetime of top performance. Each gun is rigorously tested prior to shipment to ensure that it meets our exacting reliability and accuracy standards. The end result is an easy to shoot handgun that is ready for high round count range sessions and every day defensive carry.

CONCEALABLE

The Wilson Combat TRAK grip texture on the front and the rear of the grip frame offers a non-abrasive comfortable grip without sharp edges to snag on cover garments. The stainless steel slide wears a corrosion resistant and virtually scratch proof black DLC (Diamond-like-Carbon) physical vapor deposition finish. The classic Commander slide profile features dovetail front and rear sights and wide cocking serrations for enhanced traction.

RELIABLE

Wilson Combat has earned an enviable reputation for best-in-class reliability and proven performance. We are so confident in our products that each Wilson Combat firearm has a lifetime customer service guarantee with no strings attached.

– Available Calibers: 9mm

– Magazine Capacity: 15 rounds

– Barrel Length: 4.25”

– Overall Length: 7.85”

– Sight Radius: 5.95”

– Height: 5.25”

– Width: 1.155”

– Weight Empty: 29.8 oz

– Weight Loaded: 36.5 oz

Accuracy Guarantee: 1.5” at 25 yds

SPECIFICATIONS

– High-Capacity Compact Size, Solid Body Aluminum TRAK-Frame

– TRAK Texture Frontstrap/Backstrap Treatment

– Concealment Bullet Proof® Hammer

– Bullet Proof® Thumb Safety

– 3 ½# – 4 ½# Crisp Trigger Pull with Medium Length Lightweight Pad

– Bullet Proof® Magazine Release

– Countersunk Slide Stop

– 4.25” Stainless Steel Slide

– Black DLC Finish on Slide

– Battlesight with Red Fiber Optic Front Sight

– 4.25” Stainless Match Grade Barrel and Bushing, Flush Cut Reverse Crown

– Fluted Chamber

– 30 LPI Slide Top Serrations

– 40 LPI serrated Rear of Slide

– Wide Front and Rear Cocking Serrations

– Heavy Machine Chamfer on Bottom of Slide

– Carry Cuts/Ball Endmill Cuts

– 2 15-Round Capacity Magazines

OPTIONS

– Armor-Tuff® Finish

– Ambidextrous Thumb Safety

– Sights – Green Fiber Optic, Red Fiber Optic, Tritium, Gold Bead

– Trigger Pad Length”

