Franklin Armory G-S173 BFSIII Binary Trigger and Slide Kit for Gen-3 Glock 17 (G17) 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol…Gen-3 through Gen-5 Glock 19 (G19) Binary Trigger and Slide Kit Coming Soon?

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

March 16, 2022

If you like the idea of being able to achieve full-auto-like double taps–and obviously insanely-fast split times–with your Gen-3 Glock 17 (G17) 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm NATO combat/tactical pistol by simply flipping a switch, then Franklin Armory’s got just the product for you. The Franklin Armory G-S173 BFSIII Binary Trigger and Slide Kit looks like a real game changer in the shooting speed department, and it would appear to be civilian legal and non-NFA at the moment (unconfirmed/unverified as of this writing, so check with your lawyer first).

Basically, the G-S173 BFSIII Binary Trigger and Slide Kit allows the pistol to fire during both the trigger pull AND release/reset, so you get two VERY fast shots with each pull of the trigger (seemingly legally, for now–but again, check with your lawyer first). You can see exactly how this works in the embedded videos below. Editor’s Note: It looks like quite a lot of fun, and we here at DR can’t wait to try it ourselves.

Combined with The Mako Group COBRA Quick Deployment Folding Glock Stock (REQUIRED REGISTRATION AS AN SBR WITH THE ATF), the Franklin Armory G-S173 BFSIII Binary Trigger and Slide Kit for Gen-3 G17 provides for a nice little short-barreled, Glock-based 9mm SBR (Short Barrel Rifle) package for recreational shooting and/or home defense applications…or for engaging hostile targets at longer-than-normal self-defense distances. The two products make for quite the dynamic duo.

DefenseReview (DR) finds both products intriguing, and would love for DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch to run them both at the range some time, preferably at relatively high round count to test reliability and durability (again, of both products). We’re curious as to combat-ready they are, and Gurwitch is definitely the guy to determine that.

DR does like the Glock 18 (G18)-like aesthetic (look) that the Franklin Armory G-S173 BFSIII Binary Trigger and Slide Kit creates for the G17, as well as its seeming ease and speed of engangement and disengagement, allowing the shooter to quickly and easily switch back and forth between semi-auto and binary fire modes.

Defense Review just hopes Franklin Armory is developing a Binary Trigger and Slide Kit for Gen-3 through Gen-5 Glock 19 (G19) pistols, since that’s what we run here at DR.

Company Contact Info:

Franklin Armory

2246 Park Place Suite B

Minden, NV 89423

Phone: 775-783-4313

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://franklinarmory.com

The Mako Group

176-5 Central Avenue

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Phone: 631-465-9656

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.themakogroup.com

