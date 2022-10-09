Angstadt Arms Vanquish Baffleless, Fully-Rifled and Integrally-Suppressed 9mm AR-15-Type Rifle/Carbine Demonstrated at TriggrCon 2022

David Crane October 9, 2022

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By David Crane
david (at) defensereview (dot) com

October 9, 2022

Gotta’ hand this one to TFB (TheFirearmBlog.com), as they shot some nice video of the new Angstadt Arms Vanquish baffleless integrally-suppressed 9mm AR-15-type rifle/carbine at TriggerCon 2022 in Kansas of all places. How does the Vanquish achieve this unsuppressed sound suppression? Well, it uses the barrel’s length combined with gas ports strategically placed along that length to suppress the sound without having to rely on a conventional suppressor, baffles, etc. And, the barrel is completely rifled along its length. Pretty interesting.

You can by the Vanquish barrel/suppressor by itself, as a complete AR upper receiver, or as a complete rifle, starting at around the “end of the year” (2022) or Q1 2023. The price of these is still to be determined, but designer/developer Rich Angstadt says these prices will be very reasonable for what you’re getting, i.e., good bang for the buck, so to speak.

DefenseReview (DR) likes the look of this thing (Angstadt Arms Vanquish suppressed 9mm carbine), It looks really fun to shoot, and like it would make for a great pistol-caliber home-defense carbine. We really dig it.

Editor’s Note: The Angstadt Arms UDP-9 (9mm) and UDP-45 (.45 ACP) sub-carbine-type pistols look rather interesting to us as well, and we like that they use standard Glock mags.

Company Contact Info:

Angstadt Arms
701 Atando Ave, STE E
Charlotte, NC 28206
Phone: 704-200-9352
Email Contact Page: https://angstadtarms.com/contact/
Website: https://angstadtarms.com

© Copyright 2022 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

B&T KH9 Covert FDE 9mm Semi-Auto Folding Combat/Tactical Pistol with Telescoping Arm Brace: 30 Rounds of Cool Factor for Clandestine Operations, Home Defense and Plinking at the Range!

The Back-Up Plan: AmmoBack (aka Ammo Back) System: Pez Dispenser-Like Pistol or Rifle Magazine Dispenser Combat/Tactical Backpack for Military Special Operations Missions!

Wilson Combat SFT9 Solid-Body-Aluminum-Frame High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical 1911 Commander Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW) and Home Defense!

Thunder Beast Fly9 (also written Fly 9) Modular Titanium .300 Blackout (.300BLK)/9mm Parabellum Silencer/Sound Suppressor for Hush-Hush Ops!

Maxim Defense MD-9 Series 9mm Short Barreled Rifles and Pistols for Home Defense Applications!

Angstadt Arms Vanquish Baffleless, Fully-Rifled and Integrally-Suppressed 9mm AR-15-Type Rifle/Carbine Demonstrated at TriggrCon 2022 by

About David Crane

David Crane started publishing online in 2001. Since that time, governments, military organizations, Special Operators (i.e. professional trigger pullers), agencies, and civilian tactical shooters the world over have come to depend on Defense Review as the authoritative source of news and information on "the latest and greatest" in the field of military defense and tactical technology and hardware, including tactical firearms, ammunition, equipment, gear, and training.

Check Also

Trailblazer Firearms Pivot Ultracompact Folding Rifle: 9mm Folding Glock-Magazine-Driven Carbine for Hiking, Plinking and Home Defense!

By David Crane david (at) defensereview (dot) com Image(s) Credit(s): RISE Armament Ocotober 11, 2022 …

Copyright © 2020 DefenseReview.com. All Rights Reserved